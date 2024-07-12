EAM Jaishankar discusses 'intensifying engagement' with Thai counterpart

Business Standard
Bilateral discussion between the two leaders came a day after Jaishankar hosted his counterparts from BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa during which the two sides discussed on their "intensifying engagement" covering a range of domains, including political, defence and security, trade and investment, and tourism.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional matters, India-ASEAN, Indo-Pacific and cooperation in the UN.
The bilateral discussion between the two leaders came a day after Jaishankar hosted his counterparts from the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member countries at a two-day retreat that began Thursday in the national capital.
The external affairs minister had on Thursday held separate meetings with his counterparts from Bangladesh and Bhutan, focusing on ways to boost bilateral ties in diverse areas.
On Friday, he held talks with Thai Foreign Minister Sangiampongsa.
Jaishankar shared pictures from this meeting in a post on X.
"Delighted to hold talks with Thailand's Foreign Minister @AmbPoohMaris. As a maritime neighbour, we have civilizational bonds and shared interests. Good discussion on our intensifying engagement covering political, defence & security, trade & investment, physical & financial connectivity, tourism and people to people domains. Also exchanged views on regional matters, India-ASEAN, Indo-Pacific and cooperation in the UN. India-Thailand," he wrote on the social media platform.

The first day's deliberations at the retreat covered connectivity, cooperation in trade and business, collaboration in health and space, digital public infrastructure and capacity building and societal exchanges.
The BIMSTEC brings together seven countries of South Asia and Southeast Asia for multifaceted cooperation.
Besides India, the BIMSTEC comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.
The BIMSTEC foreign ministers' retreat is aimed at exchanging ideas openly, candidly and fruitfully.
Thailand is the current chair of BIMSTEC and it is set to host the annual summit of the grouping later this year.
"Confident that today's deliberations will contribute to solid outcomes and practical collaborations at the forthcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand," Jaishankar had posted on X at the end of the first day's discussions.
The BIMSTEC foreign ministers had last met in a similar format in Bangkok in July last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

