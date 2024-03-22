Modi wins Bhutan award: List of all international State honours PM has won

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has been conferred over a dozen State honours and awards to date by countries such as Bhutan, the United States (US), Saudi Arabia, and Russia.

PM Modi was conferred Bhutan's highest civilian decoration, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', on Friday by the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, in a ceremony in Thimphu.

PM Modi is the first foreign leader to be given this prestigious award.





ALSO READ: PM Modi bestowed Bhutan's highest civilian award 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' The award was conferred to PM Modi in recognition of "his outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations and for his distinguished service to the Bhutanese nation and people".





ALSO READ: India, Bhutan ink several pacts, finalise MoU on establishment rail links According to a Ministry of External Affairs release, PM Modi underlined that the award was an honour bestowed on the people of India and a testament to the "excellent" state of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The release added that the Order of the Druk Gyalpo is conferred for lifetime achievement. It is the "pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan" and takes precedence over all other orders, decorations, and medals.

Other State honours received by PM Modi

1) King Abdulaziz Sash: On April 3, 2016, Saudi Arabia conferred its highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Sash, on PM Modi. The award is named after Abdulaziz Al Saud, the founder of the modern Saudi state.

2) Amir Amanullah Khan Award: On June 4, 2016, PM Modi was conferred Afghanistan's highest civilian honour, the Amir Amanullah Khan Award. At least till the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, it was the highest civilian honour bestowed by the Afghan government on Afghan nationals as well as foreigners in appreciation of their services. The citation on the reverse of the medal reads: "nishan-e dawlati Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan", or "State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan".

3) Grand Collar of the State of Palestine: On February 10, 2018, PM Modi was conferred the 'Grand Collar of the State of Palestine', the highest Palestinian honour for foreign dignitaries. The honour was conferred recognising PM Modi's contributions to promoting relations between India and Palestine. Modi was the first Indian prime minister to make an official visit to Palestine. The Grand Collar is the highest order given to foreign dignitaries such as kings, heads of state, and persons of similar rank.

4) Order of Zayed: On August 24, 2019, PM Modi was honoured with the UAE's highest civilian award, the 'Order of Zayed', in recognition of his pivotal role in building the strategic relationship between the two countries. The award has earlier been bestowed on world leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

5) Order of St Andrew: On April 12, 2019, PM Modi was decorated with the highest state decoration of Russia, the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle', for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian peoples.

6) Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen: On June 8, 2019, PM Modi was conferred with the Maldives' highest honour, the 'Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen', during his state visit to the country. 'The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen' is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries.

7) King Hamad Order: On August 24, 2019, PM Modi was conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' during his visit to Bahrain in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the Gulf nation. PM Modi was the first Indian prime minister to visit Bahrain. The King of Bahrain bestowed the honour on PM Modi.

8) Legion of Merit: On December 21, 2020, the US President conferred the highest decoration, 'The Legion of Merit', Degree Chief Commander, to PM Modi. According to a Ministry of External Affairs release, the award was in recognition of PM Modi's "steadfast leadership and vision for India's emergence as a global power, and exemplary contribution made by him for the advancement of the India-US strategic partnership and promoting global peace and prosperity". The Legion of Merit, in the highest degree of the Chief Commander, is a prestigious award conferred by the US President, typically upon heads of state or government of other countries. The award was received on behalf of PM Modi by the Ambassador of India to the US.

9) Companion of the Order: On May 22, 2023, PM Modi was conferred the highest honour of Fiji, the 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', in "recognition of his global leadership". "Only a handful of non-Fijians have received this honour to date," the Prime Minister's Office had said back then.

10) Order of Logohu: Also on May 22, 2023, Papua New Guinea conferred PM Modi with the 'Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu', which is Papua New Guinea's highest civilian award. According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office, recipients of the award are titled "Chief".

11) Order of the Nile: On June 25, 2023, Egypt conferred PM Modi with its highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Nile', in Cairo.

12) Legion of Honour: On July 13, 2023, PM Modi was conferred with France's highest award, the 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour', in Paris.

13) Order of Honour: On August 25, 2023, the President of Greece conferred PM Modi with 'The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour'. The head of the ancient Greek goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the star, with the inscription "Only the righteous should be honoured".



The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred by the President of Greece to prime ministers and eminent personalities who have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.



The citation said: "In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India." It added, "On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India's economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity."