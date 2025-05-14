Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Op Sindoor still on': BJP urges Oppn not to raise 'unwanted' questions

'Op Sindoor still on': BJP urges Oppn not to raise 'unwanted' questions

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the government has not used the word 'ceasefire' anywhere

Parliament, New Parliament

He emphasised that on the one hand, the Congress and other opposition parties say they are with the government on the issue but this does not reflect in their behaviour. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Slamming the Congress and other opposition parties, the BJP on Wednesday asserted that Operation Sindoor is still going on and it has been stopped only temporarily, asking them to refrain from raising "unnecessary and unwanted" questions on the issue.

Talking to reporters, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the government has not used the word "ceasefire" anywhere and clearly stated that the solution to the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be resolved through bilateral talk between India and Pakistan.

The government believes that there is no possibility of any mediation on this issue, he said.

"Hence, they should refrain from making unnecessary and unwarranted comments on this issue as Operation Sindoor is still not over," he said.

 

He emphasised that on the one hand, the Congress and other opposition parties say they are with the government on the issue but this does not reflect in their behaviour. They say something and do something else which raises suspicion.

"Let the Operation Sindoor conclude, then say anything you want or demand convening a (special) Parliament session," Trivedi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince hopes 'ceasefire' will restore calm between Pak, India

Anita Anand

Who is Anita Anand, Mark Carney's pick for Canada's foreign minister?

Security, Manipur Security

Kuki group warns Meiteis against entering 'their areas' during Ukhrul fest

Sikkim standoff: India, China quietly resolve to settle border dispute

'Vain, preposterous': India on China's attempts to name places in Arunachal

BSF Jawans, border, soldiers, Indo-Bangladesh border

BSF jawan detained by Pakistan after accidently crossing Punjab border

Topics : Operation Sindoor Ceasefire Violation BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon