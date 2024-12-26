Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 09:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pact with India to end standoff being implemented effectively, says China

Pact with India to end standoff being implemented effectively, says China

Chinese Defence Spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks during a media briefing here while answering a question on the December 18 Special Representatives talks

India-China flag

In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the Brics summit. | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's Defence Ministry on Thursday said that the Chinese and Indian militaries are "comprehensively and effectively" implementing the agreement to end the standoff at eastern Ladakh and "steady progress" has been made.

Chinese Defence Spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks during a media briefing here while answering a question on the December 18 Special Representatives talks.

"At present, the Chinese and Indian militaries are comprehensively and effectively implementing the border-related solutions reached between the two sides, and steady progress has been made," he said.

He said that in recent times, based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, China and India have maintained close communication on the border situation through diplomatic and military channels and achieved great progress.

 

Following the October 21 agreement between India and China, Special Representatives for border question NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here and held a comprehensive dialogue on the implementation of the agreement and restoration of the relations which were frozen since the standoff began in April 2020.

Also Read

Photo: Shutterstock

Chinese firms Xiaomi, Haier tap reserves, loans for expansion in India

Chinese J-35A stealth fighter jet

Pakistan may fly Chinese stealth jets in 2 years: Could it outpace IAF?

PremiumHow policymakers are split over attracting Chinese investment into India

How policymakers are split over attracting Chinese investment into India

India China

India, China reach six-point consensus to promote peace and stable ties

China Flag, China

China ready to work with India to strengthen ties: Chinese ambassador

In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the Brics summit and approved the Oct 21 agreement.

Col Zhang said that bringing China-India relations back on the right track serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples.

"The Chinese military is ready to make concerted efforts with the Indian side to faithfully implement the important consensus of the two leaders, conduct more exchanges and interactions, and promote China-India mil-to-mil relationship, in a bid to jointly safeguard lasting peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh 2024: Hasina's India refuge casts shadow over Dhaka-Delhi ties

Taliban

Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan missed TTP targets? Find out here

China Taiwan

Taiwan reports five Chinese naval vessels operating near its territory

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Bangladesh's situation discussed in NEC plenary meet, says Tripura CM

Imran khan

US, EU slam conviction of Imran's followers: Why it may cost Pak billions

Topics : India China relations India China border row India China tension

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayICAI CA Final Result 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon