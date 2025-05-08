Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 07:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pak shuts airspace for commercial flights at Lahore, Islamabad airports

Pak shuts airspace for commercial flights at Lahore, Islamabad airports

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor

Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

In a late-night development Wednesday, the Pakistan government has closed its airspace for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports.

The country's airspace is closed for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports, said the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) in a statement late Wednesday night. The Karachi airport is however operational.

Pakistan earlier on Wednesday announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace for all air traffic after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The PAA said that it has formally conveyed its concerns to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding the serious risks posed to civil aviation safety by India's reckless and provocative actions.

 

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

It was launched in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

