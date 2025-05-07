Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan is 'trying to avoid' full-fledged war, says Defence Minister Asif

Pakistan is 'trying to avoid' full-fledged war, says Defence Minister Asif

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday, hitting nine terror targets in PoK and Punjab in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people

Khawaja Asif

"There is absolutely no doubt, because India is increasing the intensity, the stakes of this conflict, Asif said. "So we can't be caught with our guards down. (Photo: https://twitter.com/Sortiwa)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said Islamabad is "trying to avoid" a full-fledged war, hours after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab province.

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday, hitting nine terror targets in PoK and Punjab in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.

"There is a possibility of expansion of this conflict into a full-fledged war, which we are trying to avoid," Asif told CNN's Becky Anderson on Connect the World.

He said that they (India) last night crossed an international boundary.

 

The attack early Wednesday was a "clear-cut violation, and an invitation to expand the conflict and maybe convert it into something much wider and much more dangerous for the region," he said. 

Also Read

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane

Operation Sindoor: Govt shuts 25 flight routes to Pak from Indian airspace

cyber crime

Banks bolster cyber defence amid India-Pakistan missile tensions

Delhi Mock Drill, Mock Drill, Drill

Nationwide mock drills begin; Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata test crisis readiness

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: A look at India's past military conflicts with Pakistan

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Op Sindoor: Akhilesh Yadav lauds Indian military's cross brorder strikes

When asked what happens next, the minister said Pakistan "is prepared for an all-out war".

"There is absolutely no doubt, because India is increasing the intensity, the stakes of this conflict, Asif said. "So we can't be caught with our guards down.

Earlier in the day, Asif was quoted as saying by Bloomberg Television that Pakistan is ready to "wrap up" tensions with India, if New Delhi de-escalates the situation.

"We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we'll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension," he said.

According to Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the missile strikes by India. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Indian Army acted with precision, alertness, says defence minister

flights, planes

Global airlines re-route, cancel flights due to India-Pakistan conflict

Pahalgam terror attack

13 killed, over 50 injured as Pak army pounds villages along LoC in J-K

Himanshi Narwal

Operation Sindoor: 'PM Modi has given the answer,' says Himanshi Narwal

Keir Starmer-Rishi Sunak

Operation Sindoor: UK PM Starmer calls for restraint, Sunak backs India

Topics : External Affairs & Defence Security News Pakistan Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon