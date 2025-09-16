Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India refused third-party mediation during Op Sindoor, admits Pak FM Dar

India refused third-party mediation during Op Sindoor, admits Pak FM Dar

Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar said the US had offered mediation during Operation Sindoor, but India turned it down, reiterating the conflict was a bilateral matter

Ishaq Dar, foreign minister of Pakistan

When asked if Pakistan is open to bilateral talks with India, Dar said they would welcome dialogue but would not “beg” for it.| Image: X/@ForeignOfficePk

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed India’s stance that there was no third-party mediation during Operation Sindoor. His statement to Al Jazeera comes amid US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that Washington brokered a ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad — a claim India has consistently denied.
 
Dar said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had called him during the conflict, offering a ceasefire and dialogue with India, but that New Delhi refused.
 
“… when the ceasefire offer came through US State Secretary Marco Rubio to me on May 10, I was told there would soon be dialogue between you and India at an independent place,” Dar said. He added that when he met Rubio in Washington on July 25, Rubio explained that “India says it’s a bilateral issue”.
 
 

Trump’s claims vs India’s position

President Trump has repeatedly claimed that he stopped the “war between India and Pakistan” by promising both countries “a lot of trade”.

Also Read

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Rajesh Kumar, New Defence Secretary

Op Sindoor a reality check, certain capability gaps noticed: Defence secy

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi speaks during the 52nd National Management Convention, at Hotel Taj Palace, in New Delhi, Tuesday, September 9, 2025 (Photo: PTI)

Land remains 'currency of victory' in wars: Army chief Gen Dwivedi

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

400 scientists worked 24x7 during Operation Sindoor, says Isro chief

Amar Preet Singh, Amar Preet

Operation Sindoor proves India's military prowess, says Chief of Air Staff

Spicejet

SpiceJet flies into red: Posts ₹238 cr loss in June quarter on low demand

 
India has rejected his assertions, reiterating that its conflict with Pakistan is strictly bilateral. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Trump on a phone call: “India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it.”
 
Indian officials have pointed out that it was Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who called his Indian counterpart on May 10 to request a ceasefire after four days of fighting.

Dar on bilateral dialogue

When asked if Pakistan is open to bilateral talks or any backchannel talks with India, Dar said they would welcome dialogue but would not “beg” for it.
 
“We are not begging for anything. If any country wants dialogue, we are happy. We are a peace-loving country. Obviously, it takes two to tango. Unless India wishes to have dialogue, we cannot force it,” he said.
 
Dar added that while Pakistan had no objection to third-party mediation, India’s consistent stand has been to keep the matter bilateral. He said dialogue would need to be comprehensive, covering terrorism, trade, the economy, Jammu and Kashmir, and related issues.
 

Operation Sindoor background 

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), in retaliation for the April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
 
Pakistan responded with retaliatory attempts, after which India struck military facilities, including air bases, which incapacitated Pakistan’s air force and air defence systems. Only then did Pakistan’s DGMO call for a ceasefire.

More From This Section

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark

Danish PM Frederiksen backs early India-EU FTA in call with PM Modi

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 (Photo: X@IndianEmbassyUS)

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 ends in Alaska, strengthens India-US ties

Rajnath Singh (Photo: X@rajnathsingh)

Rajnath says Sudarshan Chakra roadmap in works, suggests two-phase rollout

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 26 PLA aircraft, 9 naval vessels operating near territory

Wang Yi

Sanctions complicate issues: China FM on US tariffs on Russian oil imports

Topics : Operation Sindoor India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports US President Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusWorld Ozone Day 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon