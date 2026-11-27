Pakistan's space capability is "improving" with China's help, which must be "factored in into our calculus" along with their other domain-related capabilities, CDS Gen N S Raja Subramani said on Friday.

His comments, made during an interactive seminar here, came in response to a query on China successfully launching its Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceship, carrying three astronauts, including Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, on Wednesday.

Ali is the first foreign national to participate in China's crewed space programme. His participation in China's space mission is part of the 75th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties being celebrated by the "all-weather" allies with close defence and economic ties.

After delivering an address here on the 'Future of warfare and India's preparedness to conduct multi-domain operations', he fielded some questions from the audience at a session moderated by former CDS, Gen Anil Chauhan (retd), who was the Chief of Defence Staff during Operation Sindoor last year.

Asked about the participation of the Pakistani astronaut in China's space mission, Gen Raja Subramani said, "As far as your first question relating to Pakistan's space capability, yes, its space capability is improving with Chinese help. And also SUPARCO, which is a Pakistan's organisation, is working to develop its own capability." Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) is the national space agency of Pakistan.

"Now, we also have to take it for granted that it will be helped by the Turkish too, and whatever capabilities are available with the Chinese in terms of ISR, positional navigation, timing, etc., will be available to the Pakistanis, so that we will have to factor in into our calculus. Their ISR will be better. But, for us, having factored in into our calculus, we will have to look at enhancing our capabilities," he said.

ISR refers to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, a key factor in any warfare.

The CDS said when space-based surveillance-3 (SBS-3) programme becomes operational, it will "enhance our capabilities to a great extent".

"Simultaneously, we are also working on methods to ensure that we are able to build, as also launch more satellites. We are also working with our private sector and entrepreneurs," he added.

Gen Raja Subramani, in his address, underlined the evolving nature of technology and warfare, however, cautioning that technology superiority is "only transitory" and this will need constant improvement to stay prepared for future wars.

The general officer, elaborating on multi-domain operations, said integration of military-space architecture and the ability to communicate effectively are key to carrying out such operations.