Two Indians were among those injured in an attack on a financial district in Riyadh that triggered strong condemnation from New Delhi.

India also denounced continued strikes targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

"Two Indians are among those injured in the attack on Riyadh financial district. The embassy of India in Riyadh is providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The attack was carried out on Tuesday. Local authorities said the injured included two Saudi citizens, three Nepalese and four Egyptian nationals.

The MEA said India strongly condemns the attack in Riyadh as well as the continued strikes targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

"These attacks seriously endanger civilian lives, violate the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, and undermine regional security and stability. We call for immediate cessation of such attacks," it said in a statement.

India also reiterated its firm solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its unwavering support to the Kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We earnestly hope that peace and normalcy will return to the region at the earliest," the MEA said.

There has been a sudden escalation in tensions in West Asia, especially after the Houthis carried out several strikes on Saudi Arabia.

The West Asia conflict began in February following attacks on Iran by the US and Israel. New Delhi has consistently called for finding a solution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

India has been specifically voicing serious concern over the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's civilian infrastructure and economic assets, cautioning that such strikes undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait.