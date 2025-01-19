Business Standard

PM Modi, Biden raised US-India partnership to new heights: Eric Garcetti

Garcetti and his family on Sunday met PM Modi and said that the two leaders have achieved record-breaking milestones

The US Ambassador also highlighted the rich history of US-India relations. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Sunday highlighted that US-India relations have reached new heights, due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden.

Garcetti and his family on Sunday met PM Modi and said that the two leaders have achieved record-breaking milestones in various areas, including visas, trade, defence collaboration, space cooperation, student exchanges, and investments.

In a heartfelt post on X, Garcetti said, "Had a great final visit with PM Modi with my family. It's clear that he and President Biden have raised our compelling and consequential US-India partnership to new heights--record visas, record trade, record defence collaboration, record space cooperation, record students, record investments and so much more."

 

Garcetti expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and the people of India for their warm hospitality during his final visit to India. He emphasised that the US-India partnership has become indispensable and will continue to grow stronger in the coming years.

"What was seen as unthinkable a generation ago will seem as indispensable a generation from now, thanks to the work of these leaders and the people of our nations. Thank you Prime Minister and thank you to all Indians. It's been a daily joy to help co-write this chapter with you," he added.

While attending the inauguration ceremony of US Consulate office in Bengaluru on Friday, Garcetti said that it was not a new presence of the US in India, but they are rather expanding their presence.

"We are not beginning a new presence here. In Karnataka, but we are expanding our existing presence here, a commitment that America makes to this great state and city in this amazing nation as well. And thank you to all of our honourable dignitaries," he said.

The US Ambassador also highlighted the rich history of US-India relations, dating back to 1776 when the US opened its second-ever consulate in Kolkata, India. He noted that the recent inauguration of the US Consulate office in Bengaluru marks an expansion of the US presence in India, rather than a new beginning.

"We've been talking about this for a long, long time, right? We start together to make sure this beginning plants a seed that will flower for decades to come. You know our relationship in India is not new. Many Americans don't know, and very few Indians know that our second consulate in the world was here in India. First after the independence of a new America in 1776, we opened a consulate in Lyon, France, and then the second was in Kolkata, showing back then the importance of India to a new American nation. Since then, we have built to 5 posts, 7 if you count our commercial offices including here and in Ahmedabad, and this is now the 2nd largest mission of America anywhere in the world. It produces the second most visas and the most students. We're breaking records every single year, record employees, record visas, record students, record military exercises, record engagement from the seabed to space," he said.

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

