PM Modi congratulates Barbados PM on winning third consecutive elections

PM Modi congratulates Barbados PM on winning third consecutive elections

Mottley's party secured all 30 seats of Parliament in this week's general election

Modi, Narendra Modi

Congratulating Barbados leader, PM Modi said India deeply values its long-standing friendship with the Caribbean country (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on her third consecutive electoral victory and said India deeply values its long-standing friendship with the Caribbean country.

Mottley's party secured all 30 seats of Parliament in this week's general election.

"Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on her historic third consecutive electoral victory. India deeply values its long-standing friendship with Barbados, which continues to expand across diverse areas of cooperation," Modi said on X.

"I warmly recall our meeting on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit in 2024 and look forward to working closely with her to further strengthen our partnership for the benefit of our peoples," he said. 

 

Topics : Narendra Modi International News Election news

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

