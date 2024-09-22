The annual Quad summit hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an "extremely fruitful" meeting with US President Joe Biden during which the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on global and regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Modi, who is in the US on a three-day visit, was on Saturday welcomed by Biden at his residence in Greenville, Delaware, where the two leaders hugged each other. Biden held Modi's hand as he led him into the house where the bilateral talks took place. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," Biden said in a post on X after the meeting that lasted more than an hour.

The two leaders, who met on the margins of the Quad summit here, discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on global and regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The two leaders expressed confidence in the strength and continuing resilience of the relationship and their belief in its significance for all areas of human endeavour between the two countries, it added.

Modi emphasised that India and the US today enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership that covers all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests and vibrant people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his appreciation for the unparalleled contributions made by President Biden in giving impetus to the India-US partnership.

Recalling his State visit to the US in June 2023 and President Biden's visit to India in September 2023 for the G-20 Leaders' Summit, Modi said that the visits have imparted greater dynamism and depth to the India-US partnership.

"I thank President Biden for hosting me at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting," Modi said in a post on X.

Hours before the meeting, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had said the Ukraine war and Modi's recent visit to Kyiv was expected to figure prominently in the bilateral meeting.

"My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good," Modi had said in his departure statement in New Delhi.

Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The US team included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs T H Jake Sullivan and Ambassador of the US to India Eric Garcetti.

"Further advancing the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi & @POTUS @JoeBiden held bilateral talks in Wilmington, Delaware today. In a special gesture, the meeting was hosted by President Biden at his residence," the MEA spokesperson said.

Modi was also expected to hold separate bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who are here for the Quad Summit.

The annual Quad summit hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. China claims that the grouping aims to contain its rise.

Earlier on Saturday, a large group of the Indian diaspora greeted Modi upon his arrival at the Philadelphia International Airport, from where he travelled to Wilmington.

Modi greeted a group of people dressed in traditional attire, with many of them holding the Indian tri-colour. He walked along the fenced area, signed autographs for some of them and shook hands with some others.

An energetic welcome in Philadelphia! Our diaspora's blessings are greatly cherished, Modi said in another post on X.

The Indian community has distinguished itself in the USA, making a positive impact across diverse sectors. It's always a delight to interact with them, the prime minister said. Let's celebrate the bonds that connect our nations!



From Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York to attend an Indian community event at Long Island on Sunday and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.

The prime minister's other engagements include joining an Indian diaspora event at Long Island and participating in a round table with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world, Modi said.

The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity. I will share the views of one-sixth of humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world, the prime minister said.

The 'Summit of the Future' will bring leaders from various countries to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a better present and safeguard the future, according to the UN.