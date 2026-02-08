PM Modi holds talks with Malaysian counterpart to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, focusing on boosting defence and security ties and enhancing economic and innovation partnership.

The two sides are expected to ink a number of agreements that will provide for cooperation in several key sectors including semiconductor.

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral relations.

Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.

"India shares close bonds with Malaysia anchored in civilisational, historical and people-to-people ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

In his departure statement on Saturday, the prime minister signalled that the visit will focus on a major push for deeper defence cooperation and robust economic engagement.

"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership," Modi said.

"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he said.

India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August, 2024.