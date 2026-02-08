Sunday, February 08, 2026 | 08:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi holds talks with Malaysian counterpart to boost bilateral ties

PM Modi holds talks with Malaysian counterpart to boost bilateral ties

The two sides are expected to ink a number of agreements that will provide for cooperation in several key sectors including semiconductor

PM Modi, Malaysia PM

Ahead of the talks, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning. Image: X@MEAIndia

Press Trust of India Kuala Lumpur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 8:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, focusing on boosting defence and security ties and enhancing economic and innovation partnership.

The two sides are expected to ink a number of agreements that will provide for cooperation in several key sectors including semiconductor.

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral relations.

Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.

"India shares close bonds with Malaysia anchored in civilisational, historical and people-to-people ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

 

Also Read

trade talk, US India

India to grant import duty concessions on select US agricultural products

PM Modi, Malaysia, visit, Modi

PM Modi in Malaysia for talks on trade, defence upgrades, chip sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi announces new Indian consulate in Malaysia, celebrates OCI benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India's success is Malaysia's success, Asia's success too: PM Modi

PM Modi arrives in Malaysia on two-day visit (Image: X/ @narendramodi)

PM Modi begins two-day Malaysia visit, talks to focus on defence, trade

In his departure statement on Saturday, the prime minister signalled that the visit will focus on a major push for deeper defence cooperation and robust economic engagement.

"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership," Modi said.

"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he said.

India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

MEA trashes Pakistan's claims of Indian link to Islamabad mosque bombing

rafale, defence, air force

IAF to have free hand to integrate weapons on 114 new Rafales: Sourcespremium

DRDO

India successfully tests fires nuclear-capable, 3K-km range Agni-3 missile

S Jaishankar, India EU FTA, FTA

India-EU free trade deal a game changer for partnership, says Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Critical mineral cooperation with US advancing rapidly: Jaishankar

Topics : India Malaysia Malaysia bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance