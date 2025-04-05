Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 11:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi meets Sri Lanka's Oppn leader, stresses bipartisan India-SL ties

PM Modi meets Sri Lanka's Oppn leader, stresses bipartisan India-SL ties

PM Modi Modi landed in Colombo last evening after concluding his trip to Bangkok where he attended a summit of the BIMSTEC

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined that the "special partnership" between India and Sri Lanka is endorsed across party lines in the island nation as he met Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa here.

Modi landed in Colombo last evening after concluding his trip to Bangkok where he attended a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

In a post on X following his meeting with Premadasa, Modi expressed his appreciation for the opposition leader's personal efforts in fostering India-Sri Lanka ties.

"Glad to meet Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Sajith Premadasa. Appreciated his personal contribution and commitment to strengthening India-Sri Lanka friendship.

 

"Our special partnership receives support in Sri Lanka cutting across party lines. Our cooperation and robust development partnership are guided by the welfare of the people of our two countries, the prime minister wrote, sharing some photographs of the meeting.

Premadasa, the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party and a key figure in Sri Lankan politics, is a vocal advocate of regional cooperation.

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

