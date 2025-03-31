Monday, March 31, 2025 | 09:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi sends Eid greetings to Bangladesh interim govt chief Yunus

PM Modi sends Eid greetings to Bangladesh interim govt chief Yunus

Modi wrote over the holy month, 200 million Indians of Islamic faith joined their brothers and sisters across the world in spending pious time in fasting and prayer

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus

The Indian prime minister called the joyous occasion a time of celebration, reflection, gratitude and unity.

Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sent a message to Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus wishing the people of the Muslim majority neighbouring country on Eid-ul-Fitr.

As the blessed month of Ramadan comes to a close, I take this moment to extend warm greetings and felicitations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of the festival of Eid al-Fitr, read the message, shared by Yunus' press wing.

Modi wrote over the holy month, 200 million Indians of Islamic faith joined their brothers and sisters across the world in spending pious time in fasting and prayer.

 

The Indian prime minister called the joyous occasion a time of celebration, reflection, gratitude and unity while it reminds us of the values of compassion, generosity and solidarity that bind us together as nations and as members of the global community.

We wish for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for people across the world. May the bonds of friendship among our countries grow stronger, the message read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina India-Bangladesh ties

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

