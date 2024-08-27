PM Modi speaks to Putin; underlines importance of dialogue, diplomacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (File Photo: PTI)

During a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his “insights” from his recent visit to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's "firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution" of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency, Modi confirmed to Putin that he will attend the BRICS summit to be held in Russia’s south-western city of Kazan during October 22-24. This will be the first summit of the grouping after its expansion.

Russia is the current chair of BRICS. On January 1, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined BRICS, making it a 10-member bloc. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are the founding members.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi and Putin “exchanged views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.” And, the PM “shared insights” from his recent visit to Ukraine.

Modi “underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution.”

Modi had visited Moscow in July for the 22nd India-Russia bilateral summit.

On August 23, Modi paid a nine-hour visit to Kyiv in the first-ever trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since it became independent in 1991. He held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also invited Zelenskyy to visit India and the Ukrainian leader said he would be happy to travel to the “great” country.

Modi’s visit to Kyiv came six weeks after he held summit talks with Putin, which was criticised in the western capitals.

Zelenskyy had spoken of his “huge disappointment” at watching Modi hug the Russian leader. In Kyiv on Friday, Modi hugged Zelenskyy and said he is prepared to play a personal role to bring peace.

The PM also had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday night.

According to the MEA, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and Modi briefed Biden on his Ukraine visit.

The PM reiterated India’s “consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability.”

The MEA said that the two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh.

“They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh,” the MEA said.

According to Biden’s post on X, he “commended” Modi for his “message of peace and humanitarian support” for Ukraine.

The two leaders spoke of their commitment to contribute to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

This was the first call between the two after Modi’s visit to Poland and Ukraine last week. The White House readout did not refer to Modi and Biden’s discussion on Bangladesh.

The White House, in the readout of the call, said the two leaders also discussed the United Nations General Assembly meetings in September, which Modi is slated to attend.

“The president commended the prime minister for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector,” it said.

Commenting on Biden's telephonic conversation with Modi, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, the US certainly welcomes any nation that is willing to be helpful and to start that conversation by ascribing to Zelenskyy’s peace proposal and getting his perspectives.