Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi speaks to UAE President, condemns attacks on Gulf nation

PM Modi speaks to UAE President, condemns attacks on Gulf nation

PM Modi thanks UAE president for taking care of Indian community living in Gulf nation

Modi

We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability: PM Modi to UAE president

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 12:03 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night spoke to the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the attacks on the Gulf nation, saying India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.
 
Mod also thanked the UAE president for taking care of the Indian community living in the Gulf nation, and said New Delhi supports de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability.
 
"Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.
 
 
"Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability," Modi wrote on X.
 
Iranian strikes across the UAE in the past two days have resulted in three fatalities and injuries to 58 people, including an Indian national, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE, in a social media post, said it was aware of the injury to the Indian national and was in touch with the hospital authorities.
 
The UAE's defence ministry said it intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, of which 152 were destroyed, and 13 drowned in the sea.
 
It also destroyed two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones, 506 of which were shot down, the ministry said.
 
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran early Saturday, with the Iranian state media confirming the death on Sunday.
 
Iran began firing missiles at Israel and the Arab countries in the region in retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader. 

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 11:37 PM IST

