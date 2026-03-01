India sees 350 flight cancellations as West Asia conflict disrupts routes

At least 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers were cancelled on Sunday after the United States and Israel carried out military strikes inside Iran on Saturday, triggering retaliatory threats from Tehran and prompting widespread airspace restrictions across West Asia.

The escalating conflict has disrupted multiple international corridors, with Indian airlines forced to reroute or suspend services as key airspace segments became unavailable or high risk.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on X that “in view of airspace restrictions arising from geopolitical developments in the Middle East, a total of 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled on March 1”. Passengers were advised to check flight status with their respective airlines.

The ministry added that it was closely coordinating with airlines, airport operators and other stakeholders to monitor the situation and facilitate passenger support.

While the bulk of cancellations stem from restrictions and risk assessments across parts of Iranian and adjoining airspace, flights to Europe have also been hit. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a safety information bulletin highlighting heightened risks in the region.

In its circular, EASA said: “On February 28, the United States and Israel conducted military strikes targeting sites within Iranian territory. In response, Iran has announced retaliatory attacks. Given the ongoing military intervention, retaliatory actions against US and Israeli assets in the region are likely to occur, introducing additional high risks not only to the airspace of Iran but also to that of neighbouring states hosting US military bases or otherwise affected because of hostilities and associated military activities, including interceptions.”

As part of its risk mitigation, EASA restricted the use of certain airspace segments, including Jeddah and Muscat, for flights to and from Europe by third-country carriers, which includes Indian carriers. European airlines, however, have the option of overflying Pakistan — a route not available to Indian carriers due to the Pakistani airspace ban since Operation Sindoor last year — effectively narrowing routing options for Indian airlines and contributing to Europe-bound cancellations.

Against this backdrop, Air India announced further curtailment of its international network. “Close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East have necessitated further curtailment of our scheduled operations, with the safety and security of our customers and crew remaining our highest priority,” the airline said on X.

In addition to previously announced suspensions, Air India cancelled multiple March 1 services, including Mumbai–London (Heathrow), Delhi–Birmingham, Delhi–Amsterdam, Delhi–Zurich, Delhi–Milan, Delhi–Vienna, Bengaluru–London (Heathrow), Delhi–Copenhagen and Delhi–Frankfurt flights. It said affected passengers were being informed on their registered contact details and offered rebooking or refunds.

The airline has provided full flexibility for bookings made on or before February 28 for travel up to March 5, allowing passengers to reschedule without additional charge or opt for a full refund.

IndiGo also extended the temporary suspension of select international flights using Middle East airspace until March 2. In a travel advisory, it said the move was a precautionary measure to uphold safety standards and that customers could opt for alternate flights or claim full refunds. The airline has extended waivers for travel to and from the Middle East and other impacted sectors until March 7 for bookings made on or before February 28.

The Ministry of External Affairs said foreign nationals in India who have had to alter travel plans due to the developments in West Asia and require visa extensions should contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office for assistance.

Travel platforms are continuously monitoring the situation in Dubai, where on-ground experiences and city tours, including visits to attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Ferrari World, and dhow cruises, have been temporarily suspended.

“What began as a holiday for many of our travellers has now been impacted by the rapidly evolving situation in parts of western Asia. As airlines and local authorities continue to assess developments daily, our team is closely monitoring the situation in real time and proactively sharing updates with affected travellers, while working to minimise disruptions wherever possible,” said Hari Ganapathy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Pickyourtrail.