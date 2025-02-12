Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to meet Musk in US, Starlink's entry in India likely on agenda

PM Modi to meet Musk in US, Starlink's entry in India likely on agenda

Musk in December said Starlink satellite internet was inactive in India after authorities seized two of the company's devices, one in an armed conflict zone and another in a drug smuggling bust

Modi, Narendra Modi

Starlink and Modi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Elon Musk during his trip this week to the United States, and Starlink's entry in the South Asian market could come up for discussion, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters on Wednesday.

Modi will meet US President Donald Trump during a two-day US visit which starts Wednesday, with discussions on trade and tariffs concessions expected to be high on agenda.

Musk is likely to hold one-on-one talks with Modi, and India's government expects that these could include Starlink's long-delayed plans to launch satellite broadband services in India, said the two sources, who declined to be named as the plans are private.

 

Starlink has long wanted to launch in India and has in recent months clashed with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's company over how the country should grant spectrum for satellite services. India's government has sided with Musk that spectrum should be assigned and not auctioned, but Starlink's licence application is still under review.

Ambani had lobbied New Delhi that he wanted a level playing field and his executives have been worried that his telecom company, which spent $19 billion in airwave auctions, risks losing broadband customers to Starlink and potentially data and voice clients as technology advances.

Also Read

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina on India's Got Latent

News updates: 'Have removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from my channel,' says comic Samay Raina

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Modi govt's growth track record, reforms grab global attention: Joshi

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel

India, France to ensure standards governing AI reflect democratic values

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel

PM Modi departs for key US trip after completing two-day France visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, February 11, 2025.

Modi, Macron expect Indian student count in France to reach 10,000 in 2025

"Musk is agreeable to give assurances on India security concerns, which includes storing data locally," said one of the sources.

Starlink and Modi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk in December said Starlink satellite internet was inactive in India after authorities seized two of the company's devices, one in an armed conflict zone and another in a drug smuggling bust.

The sources said it was not clear if Tesla's planned entry into India would come up during the meeting, though increased sourcing of electric vehicle components from India is likely to be among the talking points.

Musk has long criticized India's high import taxes on electric cars and his team has over the years held repeated discussions on setting up a local manufacturing base there, but no such plans have yet materialized.

Other than Musk, Modi is unlikely to meet other business CEOs during his US trip, both the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

HAL inks long-term pact for LEAP engine components with Safran Aircraft

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Time for private industry to take a lead in defence manufacturing: Rajnath

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India, France intend to jointly develop advanced nuclear reactors

Modi, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel

PM Modi, President Macron hold talks on more engagement in Indo-Pacific

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina's ousted regime carried out extrajudicial killings: UN report

Topics : Narendra Modi Elon Musk Modi's foreign visits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon