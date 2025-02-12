Business Standard

Sheikh Hasina's ousted regime carried out extrajudicial killings: UN report

Sheikh Hasina's ousted regime carried out extrajudicial killings: UN report

The findings, drawn from a probe into events between July and August 15, estimate that approximately 1,400 demonstrators were fatally shot, with children accounting for 12-to-13% of casualties

Sheikh Hasina

The UN stated that there were

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Feb 12 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

The United Nations has accused the former Sheikh Hasina-led government in Bangladesh of orchestrating "systematic assaults" on protesters and being responsible for "hundreds of extrajudicial killings," according to a report by AFP. 
 
The findings, drawn from an investigation into events between July and August 15, 2024, estimate that approximately 1,400 demonstrators were fatally shot, with children accounting for 12 to 13 per cent of the casualties.  
 
To recall, Bangladesh experienced widespread unrest after student groups demanded the abolition of a contentious quota system in government employment. The movement escalated into calls for Hasina’s removal, culminating in her fleeing to India when demonstrators stormed her residence.  
 
 
The UN stated that there were "reasonable grounds" to conclude that crimes against humanity — including murder, torture, unlawful imprisonment, and other inhumane acts — had taken place. The findings were based on over 230 interviews conducted by human rights investigators and forensic experts with victims, witnesses, protest organisers, and activists.  
 
'Awami League involved in attacks'

The inquiry also suggested that Bangladeshi security forces, intelligence agencies, and violent factions linked to Hasina's Awami League party were allegedly involved in attacking demonstrators in an effort to maintain power.  
 
The report highlighted that most of the fatalities resulted from security forces opening fire on protesters, with the death toll reaching 1,400—significantly higher than the interim government's estimate of 834.  
 
"Security forces deliberately killed or maimed defenceless protesters by shooting them at point-blank range," the report stated.  
 
Additionally, the inquiry revealed that women were threatened with sexual violence to deter them from participating in protests. Children were reportedly subjected to arbitrary detention, inhumane conditions, and torture.  
 
"The brutal response was a calculated and well-coordinated strategy by the former government to cling to power despite mass opposition," UN human rights chief Volker Turk was quoted as saying by AFP.

Topics : Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh UN report Human Rights Protest

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

