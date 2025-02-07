Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Over 15,700 illegal Indian immigrants deported by US since 2009: Jaishankar

Over 15,700 illegal Indian immigrants deported by US since 2009: Jaishankar

A US military aircraft with 104 illegal Indian immigrants arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday, marking the first batch deported under Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration

EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
As the Opposition raises concerns over the recent deportation of over 100 illegal Indian immigrants by the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that such actions are “not new”. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, he cited official data showing that since 2009, a total of 15,756 Indian nationals living illegally in the US have been deported.
 
“The process of deportation (by the US) is not new... it has been there for years. This is not a policy applicable to only one country. Our focus should be on the crackdown on illegal migrants...We are engaging with the US to ensure deportees are not mistreated,” Jaishankar said.  
 
According to the data provided by the minister, the highest number of deportations occurred in 2019 (2,042), followed by 1,889 in 2020, the year the Covid-19 pandemic emerged.  
 
In 2009, a total of 734 illegal Indian immigrants were deported from the US, followed by 799 in 2010. The numbers decreased to 597 in 2011 and 530 in 2012. In 2013, as many as 515 individuals were deported, while 591 were sent back in 2014. The year 2015 saw 708 deportations, which increased significantly to 1,303 in 2016. In 2017, the figure stood at 1,024, followed by 1,180 in 2018.  
 
The highest number of deportations occurred in 2019, with 2,042 individuals sent back to India. In 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, 1,889 Indians were deported. The numbers declined to 805 in 2021 and slightly rose to 862 in 2022. In 2023, the figure dropped to 617, while 1,368 deportations were recorded in 2024. As of February 5, 2025, a total of 104 illegal Indian immigrants have been deported.
 
Indians deported from the US over the years
 
 

Year

 

No of illegal immigrants deported

2009

734

2010

Also Read

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US to deploy 1,000 more troops to boost Trump's immigration crackdown

White House

Second federal judge orders to pause Trump admin efforts to freeze funding

Selena Gomez breaks down over Trump's immigration policies

Selena Gomez breaks down over Trump's immigration policies in deleted video

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump visa crackdown: Why Indian students with part-time jobs are afraid

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump ramps up immigration raids; VP Vance, Border Czar back tough stance

799

2011

597

2012

530

2013

515

2014

591

2015

708

2016

1,303

2017

1,024

2018

1,180

2019

2,042

2020

1,889

2021

805

2022

862

2023

617

2024

1,368

2025 (As of Feb 5)

104

  [Source: Ministry of External Affairs, GoI]  

US deports 104 illegal Indian immigrants

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday. This marked the first such batch deported under the Donald Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. The deportees include 33 individuals each from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three from Maharashtra, three from Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.  
 
Many of these individuals had paid large sums — often borrowed — to secure promises of legal entry into the US. Instead, they endured arduous, multi-country journeys facilitated by human traffickers.  
 
As the deportees arrived, reports surfaced detailing the conditions in which they were transported. A video released by the US Border Patrol showed them in handcuffs with their legs shackled, forced to walk in a manner typically associated with hardened criminals.  
 
The manner of deportation sparked a sharp reaction from Opposition leaders in India, who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Some questioned why the Indian government had not arranged for a plane to bring its citizens back with dignity.  
 
“We are the fifth-largest economy in the world... when countries like Colombia, which don't even figure in the top 10, can send an aircraft and bring their citizens back with dignity, what stops our government from sending an aircraft? We don't have a shortage of these," said Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale, referring to Colombia’s stance against the US on migrant deportations.  
  In response, Jaishankar clarified in Parliament that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is responsible for carrying out deportations.  
 
“Deportations by the US are organised and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities. The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE has been effective since 2012. I repeat, that is effective from 2012 and provides for the use of restraints. However, we have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained. Further, the needs of deportees including during transit, related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies are attended to. During toilet breaks, deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed in that regard,” he said.
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

India israel staff talks

Staff Talks: India, Israel hold 13th round, focus on improving defence ties

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh's interim govt shows concern over 'attempts of vandalism, arson'

India Canada

Despite Kanishka bombing lessons, Canada gave space to extremists: Govt

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

India condemns vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house in Dhaka

India china, India, China

Centre takes note of China's announcement of mega dam project: MoS

Topics : Donald Trump Trump’s immigration agenda Illegal Indians in US Illegal immigration in US S Jaishankar BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Fire at Maha KumbhDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon