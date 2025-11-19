Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to visit Johannesburg for G20 Summit from November 21 to 23: MEA

PM Modi to visit Johannesburg for G20 Summit from November 21 to 23: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Johannesburg for the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit, where he will outline India's positions on inclusive growth, resilience, climate and global cooperation

PM Modi

On the margins of the Summit, the PM is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. He will also be participating in the India–Brazil–South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting being hosted by South Africa.

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg in South Africa from November 21 to 23 to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit.
 
Announcing the visit, India's Ministry of External Affairs said this will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. At the Summit, the PM will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda. The PM is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the Summit, it said.
 
What will the G20 Summit sessions focus on this year? 
The sessions are on “inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind”, which will also include issues related to “building our economies; the role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden”.
 
 
The second session is on shaping “a resilient world – the G20’s contribution; disaster risk reduction; climate change; just energy transitions; and food systems”. The third session will look at “a fair and a just future for all, critical minerals; decent work; and artificial intelligence”.
 
What bilateral and multilateral engagements are planned on the sidelines? 
On the margins of the Summit, the PM is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. He will also be participating in the India–Brazil–South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting being hosted by South Africa.

More From This Section

Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi

Afghan minister's IITF 2025 visit marks first such engagement since 2021

EAM S Jaishankar

'Catalyst to boost trade': Jaishankar inaugurates two consulates in Russia

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia ready to offer Su-57 tech transfer, says Indian demands acceptable

Jaishankar, Putin

Jaishankar calls on Putin, conveys PM Modi's greetings ahead of summit

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar bats for strong economic links among SCO countries

Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit G20 meets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon