PM Modi to visit Johannesburg for G20 Summit from November 21 to 23: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg in South Africa from November 21 to 23 to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit.
Announcing the visit, India's Ministry of External Affairs said this will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. At the Summit, the PM will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda. The PM is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the Summit, it said.
What will the G20 Summit sessions focus on this year?
The sessions are on “inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind”, which will also include issues related to “building our economies; the role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden”.
The second session is on shaping “a resilient world – the G20’s contribution; disaster risk reduction; climate change; just energy transitions; and food systems”. The third session will look at “a fair and a just future for all, critical minerals; decent work; and artificial intelligence”.
What bilateral and multilateral engagements are planned on the sidelines?
On the margins of the Summit, the PM is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. He will also be participating in the India–Brazil–South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting being hosted by South Africa.