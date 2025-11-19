Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Afghan minister's IITF 2025 visit marks first such engagement since 2021

Afghan minister's IITF 2025 visit marks first such engagement since 2021

Afghanistan's Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi visited the India International Trade Fair 2025, signalling Kabul's intent to deepen trade ties with India amid regional tensions

Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi

ndustry and Commerce Minister of Afghanistan, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Afghan delegation, led by the country's Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, visited the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 here as part of its five-day official visit to India aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.
 
Officials said Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Neeraj Kharwal briefed the minister and others on the ongoing fair, available facilities, and opportunities for Afghanistan to participate in future exhibitions.
 
Why is Afghanistan engaging with India through IITF 2025? 
Later, the visiting Afghan minister also interacted with Afghan traders in India to discuss market access and expansion prospects. His visit is the first by an Afghan minister to the ITPO since 2021, and comes in the context of the escalating Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, including border closures disrupting exports. This has prompted Afghanistan to diversify trade with India, official sources pointed out. 
 

Also Read

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan urges Afghan Taliban to act on terror, vows dialogue efforts

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul fail amid rising tensions

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Elements in Pakistan military 'sabotaging' peace talks: Afghanistan

Afghanistan-Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan flag

Afghanistan-Pak peace talks end in deadlock over cross-border terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on October 10 (Photo: PTI)

India takes a Taliban callpremium

 
What does India currently export and import in bilateral trade with Afghanistan? 
Key Indian exports to Afghanistan include pharmaceuticals, textiles, machinery, and food items like sugar, tea, and rice, while imports feature agricultural products and minerals. New Delhi upgraded India's Kabul mission to full embassy status in October 2025.
 
What sectors is Afghanistan seeking Indian investment in? 
Afghanistan is seeking Indian investments in its mining sector and hydroelectric projects, and exploring avenues to bypass Pakistan for enhanced connectivity, sources said.

More From This Section

EAM S Jaishankar

'Catalyst to boost trade': Jaishankar inaugurates two consulates in Russia

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia ready to offer Su-57 tech transfer, says Indian demands acceptable

Jaishankar, Putin

Jaishankar calls on Putin, conveys PM Modi's greetings ahead of summit

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar bats for strong economic links among SCO countries

Piyush Goyal

Govt refining FDI, FII norms as India-US trade deal progresses: Goyal

Topics : External Affairs & Defence Security Afghanistan Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseWorld Toilet Day 2025PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon