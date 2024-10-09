Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pralhad Joshi, German Vice-Chancellor discuss cooperation in RE sector

Pralhad Joshi, German Vice-Chancellor discuss cooperation in RE sector

The minister met Habeck, who is also the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, on the sidelines of the Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC) in Berlin

Pralhad Joshi

Joshi said that India will emerge as a trusted source of green hydrogen.| Photo: X (@JoshiPralhad)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Germany's Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck have discussed opportunities and areas of cooperation in renewable energy, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The minister met Habeck, who is also the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, on the sidelines of the Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC) in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Held a bilateral meeting with Dr Robert Habeck on the sidelines of HSC2024. Had a fruitful discussion on strengthening cooperation in renewable energy. Deliberation on opportunities in green hydrogen, offshore wind, biogas, and recycling of solar waste was also held during the meeting. We were happy to note that India and Germany's cooperation on energy transition is progressing well," Joshi said.

 

India will emerge as a trusted source of green hydrogen for Germany in the coming years, he added.


Also Read

Jens Pltner

German NSA Pltner holds talks with counterpart Doval, EAM Jaishankar

Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Scholz to visit India by Oct end: Ambassador Ackermann

India-Germany, India Germany flag

India, Germany to improve cooperation in clean energy, mobility sectors

India-Germany, India Germany flag

India, Germany conclude development policy negotiations successfully

S Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with German counterpart Baerbock

Topics : Pralhad Joshi India Germany renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon