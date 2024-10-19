Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / President Murmu meets Malawi President, signs MOUs to strengthen ties

President Murmu meets Malawi President, signs MOUs to strengthen ties

She further announced Government of India's support in setting up of a permanent Artificial Limb Fitment Centre in Malawi

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu in Malawi | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu met her Malawi counterpart Lazarus Chakwera and signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

President Murmu is in Malawi on the last leg of her three-nation visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Murmu and Malawi President Chakwera held discussions on wide range of areas on Friday and signed MoUs on Arts and Culture, Youth Matters, Sports and Pharmaceutical Cooperation.

She further announced Government of India's support in setting up of a permanent Artificial Limb Fitment Centre in Malawi.

Earlier, Droupadi Murmu lauded the role of the Indian community in Malwai, and said the diaspora is serving as a living link between the two nations.

 

Highlighting strong diplomatic relations between India and Malawi, she said, "India and Malawi have completed 60 years of diplomatic relations. These relations are historical, and we also have deep cultural ties. India values its partnership with the African continent based on the principles of mutual trust, equality, and mutual benefit. Our model of cooperation with Africa is based on harnessing local resources, and capacity building, based on the priority of Africa's own needs."

More From This Section

Army, Indian Army, BSF

BSF arrests 3 Bangladeshis attempting to enter Indian territory in Tripura

Sheikh Hasina

Hasina should be deported if India obeys extradition treaty: B'desh adviser

Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin refuses timeline on Ukraine war, echoes Modi's description of Brics

India Canada

India's remaining diplomats put 'on notice': Canada's foreign minister

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Russia from October 22-23 to attend Brics summit

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, on the morning of October 17 for the final leg of her state visits to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi.

Murmu was received by the Vice President of Malawi, Michael Usi, and other dignitaries at Kamuzu International Airport. Upon her arrival, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome, after which she attended a traditional cultural performance at the airport.

This is the first-ever state visit from India to Malawi. President Murmu was accompanied by the Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, and Members of Parliament, Mukeshkumar Dalal and Atul Garg.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Michael Usi

Prez hails Malawi's Indian community as 'living link' between two nations

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

India gives quality education at a lower cost than Western institutes: Prez

APJ Abdul Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Top 50 quotes by Missile Man of India

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

India-Algeria ties strengthen as President Murmu embarks on historic visit

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu to embark on state visit to 3 African nations from Oct 13

Topics : Droupadi Murmu President of India India-Africa bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon