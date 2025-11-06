Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
President Murmu visit to Angola to strengthen energy cooperation: MEA

President Murmu visit to Angola to strengthen energy cooperation: MEA

President Droupadi Murmu's six-day tour of Angola and Botswana will focus on energy ties, agriculture collaboration, and deepening India's strategic engagement across Africa

President of India Droupadi Murmu. (Photo:PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a six-day, two-nation foreign tour starting Saturday, visiting Angola and Botswana. During her visit to Angola from November 8 to 11, the two countries will seek to strengthen their cooperation in the energy sector.
 
Why is energy cooperation a key focus of the visit?
 
Angola is the second-largest supplier of energy in Africa, while India is Angola’s third-biggest purchaser of oil and gas. Bilateral trade between the two nations stood at $4.2 billion in 2022–23.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Murmu’s visits to Angola and Botswana are part of India’s growing engagement with the African continent, with which New Delhi has a total trade of $100 billion.
 
 
How is India expanding its presence in Africa?
 
New Delhi has increased its diplomatic footprint in Africa by opening 17 new missions in recent years. “Our partnership with Angola, from an energy security perspective, is critical. We would like to explore ways to build momentum and depth in our partnership in the energy sector,” said Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations), MEA, at a media briefing on Thursday.
 
What other areas of cooperation are being explored?
 
“Angola has a large segment of arable land, and they are very keen that Indian expertise and technology in agriculture can be utilised by Angola,” Dalela added.
 
He also said India is engaging with Botswana on the translocation of cheetahs as part of Project Cheetah. India is among the largest importers of Botswana’s rough diamonds, reflecting growing trade and conservation partnerships between the two nations.
 

External Affairs & Defence Security External Affairs Defence Security News President of India

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

