Private defence push gains ground as KAL drone, JWALA system debut

While KAL is the country’s first long-range one-way attack drone, JWALA is a privately developed short-range surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile system. This was the first public display of the two new systems that underscore the growing role of private industry in next-generation warfare technologies.

Designed as a long-range one-way attack drone, KAL has a strike range of up to 1,000 km, making it one of the longest-range privately developed strike drones in the country. According to technical specifications, the platform can remain airborne for seven to eight hours and has a maximum take-off weight of 200 kg.

The drone is capable of carrying a 50-kg high-explosive warhead designed for critical strike missions. It cruises at 160 kmph, with a top speed of 200 kmph, and can operate at altitudes of up to 5,000 metres above mean sea level. Built for all-weather operations, the platform is designed to function in temperatures ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius.

KAL is equipped with a 4K ultra-high-definition day camera and a thermal electro-optical/infrared night camera, enabling round-the-clock surveillance and targeting. The navigation suite features electronic warfare-hardened multi-layered guidance, while communication is supported by an encrypted RF datalink with SATCOM relay capability for beyond-line-of-sight operations.

"The drone can be launched through an inclined rail launcher with rocket-assisted take-off. It has been designed to strike critical infrastructure, radar sites, air-defence batteries, and other hardened targets deep inside contested territory. KAL is India's first long-range drone with high endurance capability," said Santosh Mishra, co-founder of IG Defence.

JWALA, which the company describes as an indigenous short-range missile system built for rapid-response precision engagements, has been designed for both surface-to-air and surface-to-surface roles, enabling engagement of fighter aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and precision-guided munitions.

According to its specifications, JWALA has an engagement range of 10 to 100 km and can intercept targets flying as low as 50 metres to as high as 20,000 metres, covering both sea-skimming threats and high-altitude aerial targets. The system uses a dual-pulse solid rocket motor for propulsion and incorporates mid-course command guidance coupled with an active RF seeker in the terminal phase.

The seeker used in the system is based on active radar homing technology with Ku-band/X-band AESA seeker architecture, while the warhead is a pre-fragmented high-explosive payload weighing between 55 kg and 60 kg, equipped with proximity and impact fuzes. The missile can be launched from a canisterised vertical launcher and has a reaction time of less than 15 seconds from target detection to launch.

Integrated with a multi-function AESA radar, the system offers 360-degree azimuth coverage and a detection capability of 120 to 150 km. It is compatible with integrated air command and control networks. The company said the missile has been hardened against electronic countermeasures and anti-jamming environments.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and CEO of IG Defence, said there is a growing need to build capabilities that are both relevant to current operational realities and developed within the country. "With projects like KAL and JWALA, along with our broader autonomous and counter-drone ecosystem, the focus has been on developing platforms that respond to real operational requirements while strengthening India’s indigenous defence ecosystem,” he said.

Both the systems were showcased as part of the company’s broader portfolio spanning unmanned aerial systems, unmanned ground vehicles, swarm technologies, logistics platforms, and anti-drone solutions. The unveiling comes at a time when autonomous strike systems, loitering munitions, and rapid-response missile platforms are increasingly shaping modern battlefields, from Eastern Europe to West Asia.

Major General R C Padhi (Retd), senior vice president (R&D) of IG Defence, said modern conflicts are increasingly being defined by systems capable of responding quickly and operating with precision across diverse operational scenarios. "Integrated strike, surveillance, swarm intelligence, and counter-drone capabilities are becoming central to future warfare," he said.