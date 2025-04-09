Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russia invites PM Modi for Victory Day Parade; Rajnath Singh may attend

Russia invites PM Modi for Victory Day Parade; Rajnath Singh may attend

Russia's Tass news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Modi has been invited to attend the celebrations

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade. | Bloomberg

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said.  However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to represent India at Russia's Victory Day parade next month that will mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
  Earlier, Russia's Tass news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying that Modi has been invited to attend the celebrations. 
"It's being worked out...He (Modi) has an invitation," Rudenko said. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the prime minister received an invitation. 
 
"Our prime minister has received an invitation for participation in the Victory Day celebrations. We'll be announcing our participation in the Victory Day celebrations at the appropriate time," he said. 
Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year's Victory Day parade. PM Modi travelled to Russia twice last year for an annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan. 
The Russian president is expected to visit India for the annual summit this year, the people cited above said. Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events.  
 

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

