Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / SL Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen, seizes 5 boats for suspected poaching

SL Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen, seizes 5 boats for suspected poaching

The Navy has so far this year arrested 131 Indian fishermen and held 18 fishing boats for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the statement said

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday arrested 32 Indian fishermen and seized 5 fishing boats for allegedly venturing into the territorial waters of the island nation, the Navy said. 
The Sri Lankan Navy in a statement said the arrests occurred during a special operation in the sea area north of Mannar.
"Five Indian fishing boats were seized and 32 Indian fishermen apprehended while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters," the statement said. 
The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen, the statement said. 
 
The Navy said the arrested fishermen and their boats were brought to the Talaimannar Pier, where they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for legal action. 

Also Read

Bay of Bengal Inter-Governmental Organisation

India assumes chairmanship of Bay of Bengal Inter-Governmental Organisation

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

SL president Dissanayake says no regret over Adani exit from energy project

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Anura Kumara

Dissanayake govt unveils first budget, eyes 5% growth for Sri Lanka in 2025

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Cong MP moves adjournment motion over arrest of 14 fishermen by SL Navy

Parliament, New Parliament

Opposition MPs protest against arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka

The Navy has so far this year arrested 131 Indian fishermen and held 18 fishing boats for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the statement said. 
The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters. 
In 2024, the island nation's Navy arrested 529 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

More From This Section

USAID

USAID funded 7 projects in India in FY24 not related to voter turnout: Govt

Security forces,army,soilder

Army, Assam Rifles recover arms, ammunition in joint operation in Manipur

Indian navy to conduct fourth edition of coastal defence exercise ‘sea vigil-24'

Synergy among countries needed for mariners' safety: Coast Guard official

Covid vaccine, Covid booster

India's vaccine aid during Covid saved many lives, says Guyana minister

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

PM's US visit went very well, Trump-Modi had good chemistry: EAM Jaishankar

Topics : India-Sri Lanka fishing fishermen release

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayManchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon