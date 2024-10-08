Business Standard
South Korean ambassador lauds growing bilateral relations with India

Ambassador highlighted the crucial role of cultural exchanges in bringing the two nations closer

India-Republic of Korea (ROK) established diplomatic relations on 10 December 1973. (Photo: Shutterstock)

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae bok on Tuesday expressed confidence that India-South Korea relations will strengthen further through cultural and people-to-people exchanges while indicating high-level visits between the two nations in the near future.

However, he declined to provide further details about the anticipated "high-level visits."

Speaking to ANI, the ambassador highlighted the crucial role of cultural exchanges in bringing the two nations closer.

"Based on the people-to-people exchanges and culture, the relations between our two people, the relations between India and Korea, will increase and will be strengthened further. So we hope that high-level exchange of visits will be realised very soon," Chang Jae bok said.

 

When asked whether any high-level visit is being planned between the two nations, he refused to give details.

The ambassador was the chief guest at the Hangeul Day celebrations at Apeejay School, Panchsheel.

Hangul Day is celebrated October 9th in Korea to honor the institution of the Korean writing script, hangul by King Sejong in 1446.

The ambassador was impressed by the performances of the students, noting their enthusiasm for Korean culture.

"I was touched by the school's warm welcome and amazed by the students' enthusiasm for Hangeul and Korean culture," he said.

On the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Ambassador acknowledged India's significant influence, particularly in West Asia, and stressed the importance of close cooperation between the Korean and Indian governments moving forward.

"So we looking forward to the close cooperation with India, government (on the matter)," he said.

India-Republic of Korea (ROK) established diplomatic relations on 10 December 1973. PM Narendra Modi and President Yoon Suk Yeol had their first in-person bilateral talks in the sidelines of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on 20 May 2023.

President Yoon visited India on 9-10 September 2023 to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi.

On the sidelines of G20 Summit, PM Modi and President Yoon had a bilateral meeting on 10 September 2023. President Yoon congratulated PM on India's G20 Presidency and success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission. They also reviewed progress on various areas of bilateral Special Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, defence production, semiconductors and EV battery technology.

EAM S. Jaishankar visited Seoul on March 05-06, 2024 for the 10th India-ROK Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), which he co-chaired with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Taeyul. They undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investments, development cooperation, defence and security, science and technology, culture and people-to-people exchange.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-South Korea South Korea elections South Korea bilateral ties

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

