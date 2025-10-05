Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Haryana CM to visit Japan from Oct 6-8 to boost investment, trade ties

Haryana CM to visit Japan from Oct 6-8 to boost investment, trade ties

Saini will arrive in Tokyo on the morning of October 6 and begin his official engagements with high-level meetings at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said a state government statement. (Photo: PTi)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 8:29 PM IST



Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will visit Japan from October 6 to 8, aiming to strengthen economic, industrial and cultural collaboration between his state and the country.

The visit also seeks to attract investments, deepen cooperation in technology and manufacturing, and showcase Haryana as a leading destination for global investors.

Saini will arrive in Tokyo on the morning of October 6 and begin his official engagements with high-level meetings at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said a state government statement.

He will hold discussions with Miyaji Takuma, State Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and Koga Yuichiro, State Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry, to explore avenues of cooperation in trade, investment and technology transfer.

 

In the afternoon, Saini will participate in a series of programmes at the Embassy of India, Tokyo.

The chief minister will also meet senior representatives of JETRO, AISIN, Air Water, TASI, NAMBU, DENSO, SOJITZ, Nissin Foods, Kawakin Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, and Toppan to discuss investment opportunities in Haryana.

He will also hold a formal interaction with the Governor of Shimane Prefecture, the statement said.

The day will conclude with a community event featuring the celebration of the Gita Mahotsav at the Embassy of India, Tokyo.

On October 7, Saini will travel to Osaka via Shinkansen (bullet train) to participate in the World Expo 2025.

He will inaugurate the Haryana State Zone and interact with Japanese mayors and business leaders at the Expo site.

The chief minister will also meet the leadership of major Japanese corporations, including Kyocera, Minebea Mitsumi, Mitsui Kinzoku Components, Horiba Ltd., and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan, it said.

In the evening, he will take part in an investment roadshow in Osaka to showcase Haryana's industrial ecosystem and invite Japanese investors to establish units in the state.

On October 8, Saini will meet the management of Suzuki and later visit the Kubota plant in Osaka for discussions on advanced manufacturing.

His engagements also include a meeting with the Governor of Osaka Prefecture.

Following these meetings, Saini will depart for India, while the delegation led by the Industries Minister will continue the visit.

Speaking about his upcoming visit to Japan, Saini said many Japanese companies are already operating in Haryana.

He added that in the state budget, the government had announced the establishment of 10 new industrial model townships, and suitable locations for them are currently being identified.

Over the past ten years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana has developed into a major industrial zone, he said.

The chief minister further said that many investors are keen to invest in Haryana, and during his visit to Japan, he will also hold separate meetings with potential investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

