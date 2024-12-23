Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 09:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 2 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects 2 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels near its territory

These repeated patterns of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan have raised concerns over regional stability

China Taiwan

Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty.

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 2 Chinese military aircraft and 7 naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Monday.

Of the 2 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, no aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan MND shared the details on X along with the map and wrote, "2 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Sunday, Taiwan detected 11 Chinese military aircraft and 6 naval vessels operating near its territory.

 

"11 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Eight of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," said MND in a post on X.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Taiwan major issue for world peace: Trump in meeting with Shinzo Abe's wife

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near island

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 vessels around territory

Semiconductor chips

Micromax, Taiwan's Phison join hands to design storage chipsets in India

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detects hike in Chinese military activity around its borders

These repeated patterns of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan have raised concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

Recently, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also criticised China's stance towards Taiwan and said that "China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple societies."

He said, "We need to be clear-eyed about China's ambitions. China is substantially building up its forces, including its nuclear weapons - with no transparency and no limitations. From 200 warheads in 2020, China is expected to have more than 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030. Its space-launch investments are skyrocketing. China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to our critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple our societies."

Meanwhile, Taiwan received 38 M1A2T Abrams tanks from the United States, marking the first US tank delivery to the island in 23 years, Radio Free Asia reported.

According to Radio Free Asia, this shipment is part of a larger order of 122 tanks expected over the next two years. While the M1A2T is regarded as one of the most advanced main battle tanks globally, some experts have raised concerns about its suitability for Taiwan's mountainous terrain and dense urban areas. However, the tanks are seen as a major boost to Taiwan's defence capabilities, especially considering the ongoing tension with China.

The M1A2T Abrams, an advanced version of the M1 Abrams produced by General Dynamics, is equipped with a 120mm smoothbore gun capable of penetrating armour up to 850mm thick. Its formidable firepower, enhanced armour, and speed make it a powerful asset for Taiwan's military.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

So far in December, Taiwan detected 331 Chinese military aircraft and 220 ships, Taiwan News reported. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi, Fahad Ghazi Al-Abduljalil, Heritage Society

PM Modi meets President of Kuwait Heritage Society, praises his work

Modi in Kuwait

India, Kuwait ink defence pact after PM Modi meets top Kuwaiti leaders

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Misri conveys India's commitment to Mauritius' progress during 3-day visit

Modi Kuwait

PM Modi heads home after wrapping up two-day 'successful' visit to Kuwait

Indian Air Force, Agniveer Vayu trainees,

Govt forms committee to look into IAF's overall capability development

Topics : Taiwan China Military drills Military weapon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon