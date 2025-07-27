Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 07:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, 10 naval vessels near its territory

Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) on Sunday detected four sorties of PLA aircraft and detected 10 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

In a post on X, the MND stated that four out of four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND stated.

Earlier on Saturday, the Taiwanese MND detected 17 sorties of PLA aircraft and detected seven PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

 

As per the MND, eight out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

"17 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND stated on X.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

