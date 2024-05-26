Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Taiwan detects Chinese military aircraft, vessels encircling nation

According to Taiwan's MND statement, seven PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels, and four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were tracked operating in the island's vicinity

China Taiwan

Taiwan Ministry of Defence, on Sunday, detected seven China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, as well as over 10 China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels around Taiwan.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan Ministry of Defence, on Sunday, detected seven China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, as well as over 10 China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels around Taiwan.
According to Taiwan's MND statement, seven PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels, and four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were tracked operating in the island's vicinity up until 6 am.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In response, Taiwan's armed forces monitored and responded to the situation accordingly.
"7 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels, and 4 CCG vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's ministry stated in a post on X.
Earlier on Saturday, the ministry detected 62 China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 27 China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating in the vicinity of Taiwan.
Out of these, 47 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest, southeast and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).
Following the two days of China's military games on the Taiwan strait, the Taiwan Ministry emphasised that the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) military exercises, indicative of its hegemonic mindset, have undermined regional peace and stability.
The escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait highlight the ongoing geopolitical complexities in the region, with Taiwan reaffirming its commitment to defending its sovereignty and democratic values in the face of increasing military pressure from China.
Recently, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, in a speech, affirmed his commitment to defending Taiwan against external challenges and threats, underscoring the values of freedom and democracy.
"Faced with external challenges and threats, we will continue to defend the values of freedom and democracy, and safeguard peace and stability in the region," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China economy South China Sea Military drills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon