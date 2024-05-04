Taiwan detects nine Chinese aircraft, five naval vessels around nation

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Saturday said that nine Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels were detected operating around nation from 6 am (local time) on Friday to 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

In response to Chinese action, Taiwan monitored the situation and deployed combat patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems, according to Taiwan's MND statement.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated, "9 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected 26 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around the nation from 6 am (local time) on Thursday and 6 am (local time) on Friday.

Among the 26 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 14 aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, Taiwan's MND said. Two Chinese military aircraft were spotted in the northeast sector of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and three other fighters entered the southwest ADIZ, Taiwan News reported.

Following China's action, Taiwan monitored the situation using its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems and deployed combat patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based air defence missile systems, according to Taiwan's MND.

So far in May, Taiwan's MND detected Chinese military aircraft 30 times and naval vessels 16 times, Taiwan News reported on Friday. Since September 2020, China has intensified the use of "gray zone tactics" by operating more military aircraft and naval ships around Taiwan, according to Taiwan News report.

On Friday, Taiwan's MND said that the country is in the peak period of weapon acquisition to strengthen its integrated "kill chain" functionality and prevent a Chinese attack, reported Taiwan News.

The ministry further emphasized that they will continue to improve the integration of newly acquired weapons with command and control systems to enhance "kill chain" functionality, hence doubling combat effectiveness.

"Kill chain" refers to a sequence of tactical steps or processes in which weaponry finds, engages, and "kills" targets in military operations.

Earlier on April 26, the MND submitted a written report titled "Taiwan's Latest Defense Military Preparation and Strategic Actions in the Face of the International Warfare Situation," to the Legislative Yuan (parliament) in the country, Taiwan News reported.

It highlighted that the military is sharing information about the Indo-Pacific with allied countries to construct a regionally integrated deterrence force.