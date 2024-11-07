Business Standard
India cancels consular camps in Canada over security after temple attack

The decision to cancel consular camps comes after local security agencies indicated that they could not guarantee adequate safety for the events

Canada India row

India-Canada row:A video shared by the Hindu Canadian Foundation alleged that pro-Khalistani groups targeted women and children outside the temple. | Credit: X

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has announced the cancellation of several consular camps across Canada. The decision follows reports from local security agencies indicating they could not guarantee adequate safety for the events.
 
The Consulate shared the update on micro blogging platform X, stating, “In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organisers, the Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps.”
 
 
 
Rising tensions after attack on Hindu temple

The cancellations come in the wake of a recent violent disruption at a consular camp held at the Hindu Sabha Temple near Toronto. India’s High Commission in Canada condemned the incident, labelling it as a targeted act by "anti-India" elements. The commission also stated that future consular events would proceed only if local authorities could ensure adequate protection for attendees and organisers.
 
A video shared by the Hindu Canadian Foundation alleged that pro-Khalistani groups targeted women and children outside the temple. The footage sparked outrage within the community, leading to a demonstration where over a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered in Brampton to demand government action. 
 
The incident drew responses from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. PM Modi condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha Temple and called for justice, while PM Trudeau also expressed disapproval, affirming that Canadians should be able to practice their faith safely.
 
 
These events add to the growing tensions between pro-India and pro-Khalistani groups in Canada, amid already strained India-Canada relations following allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

