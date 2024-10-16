Business Standard
Ties with Canada hit rock bottom due to Trudeau, says ex-Indian diplomat

India and Canada have been dealing with an unprecedented diplomatic crisis after Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Nijjar in Canada

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Justin Trudeau has made it a point to cultivate and to pander to the anti-India extremists, terrorists and separatist groups | (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

On the India-Canada row, Anil Trigunayat, a former Diplomat said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is responsible for the worsening relationship between both countries.

Trigunayat said that Trudeau cultivated and "pandered to the anti-India extremists, terrorists and separatist groups."

Talking to ANI, he said, "I think that the relationship between India and Canada has hit rock bottom and the complete credit for this goes to the current Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who has made it a point to cultivate and to pander to the anti-India extremists, terrorists and separatist groups and is supporting them and unnecessarily has been making various blatant allegations against India and the killing of a terrorist called Nijjar and since then they have not provided any evidence," he said.

 

Former IFS officer and President of India Habitat Centre, Bhaswati Mukherjee said that the statement by Canada is extremely provocative.

She said, "The sharp statement that came from the Canadian side, was extremely provocative. It said that our high commissioner to Canada was the representative of the President of India to Canada and is a suspect in our murder assassination case, which implies that they are neither respecting the Indian convention nor are they giving any indication that they will issue his safety," he said.

Mukherjee further said that India reacted sharply as it is an independent sovereign country.

"Since we are not a banana Republican, but a proud, democratic, independent, sovereign country, we reacted sharply because no country in the world, unless it was a banana republic, would have reacted in any other way," she said.

India and Canada have been dealing with an unprecedented diplomatic crisis after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Nijjar in Canada. India has rejected Canada's allegations, terming it "absurd" and "politically motivated.


First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

