Leaving for 5-nation visit, Tharoor says, "Won't be silenced by terrorism"

Tharoor made the remarks late last night just before his delegation left for a visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil and the United States.

He said the delegation is a mission of peace and hope, and will one day remind the world that India stands for all the values "we need to preserve in the world today".(File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 24 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation to five countries, has asserted the mission would be to give the world the message that "we will not be silenced by terrorism" and that "we don't want the world to look away either".

Tharoor made the remarks late last night just before his delegation left for a visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil and the United States.

In a video message posted on X, Tharoor said, "I'm heading off to five countries leading an all-party delegation to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil and the United States, and the reason we are going is to speak for the nation, to speak about this horrendous crisis we were subjected to in which our country was attacked by terrorists in the cruellest possible way."  The Thiruvananthapuram MP said the delegation is a mission of peace and hope, and will one day remind the world that India stands for all the values "we need to preserve in the world today".

 

"We need to speak up with clarity and conviction for our country, for our response and to give the world the message that we will not be silenced by terrorism and we don't want the world to look away either," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

"We don't want indifference to triumph over the truth. It's a mission of peace. It's a mission of hope. And it's a mission that will one day remind the world that India stands for all the values we need to preserve in the world today of peace, of democracy, of freedom, and not of hatred, killing and of terror. Jai Hind," he said in his video message.

Tharoor also posted pictures of the delegation members at the airport before boarding the flight.

The delegation led by Tharoor comprises Shambhavi (LJP-RV), Sarfaraz Ahmed (JMM), G M Harish Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneshwar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP) and former diplomat Taranjit Sandhu. It will travel to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil and the US.

India's multi-party delegations to different countries will emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism, including the 9/11 attack in the US, and assert that the recent conflict was triggered by the Pahalgam terror strike and not Operation Sindoor as alleged by Islamabad.

After the briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to four of the seven parliamentary delegations here on Friday, delegates said they will work to bust the Pakistani narrative of projecting India as the aggressor by underscoring the links of Pahalgam terrorists to the country.

Three delegations were briefed by Misri on Tuesday and are already on tours of their destinations.

The delegation, which is led by Tharoor, visiting the US is likely to underscore Pakistan's links to al Qaeda, which was behind multiple terror strikes across the world, including the 9/11 attack in the North American country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Congress Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Al Qaeda

May 24 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

