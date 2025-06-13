Israel attacks Iran's nuclear sites, kills IRG chief in strike: Top updates

In the early hours of Friday, Israel targeted Iran's capital, Tehran, by launching a "preemptive strike", Defence Minister Israel Katz announced. Explosions were heard across Tehran on Friday morning.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video message, said, "Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."
The attack comes a day after the US President Donald Trump pulled out US troops from the Middle East and warned of a possible strike by Israel. This comes as tensions escalated between the two countries following the increasingly advancing nuclear programme of Tehran.
Here are the top updates:
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has responded to Israel's strike and warned that the latter will face "a severe punishment" over its attack on Iran, Associated Press reported, citing a statement from the state media. The statement also confirmed that top military officials and scientists had been killed in the attack. Khamenei further added that Israel opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centers.
The Indian Embassy in Iran shared an advisory for all Indian nationals in light of Israel's strike on Iran. Taking to X, the Embassy wrote, "In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities".
Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps chief Hossein Salami was killed in the Israeli strike.
Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, called strikes on Iran 'a defining moment' in history. Speaking to members of the General Staff Forum before Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion” against Iran, Katz said the strike is aimed at thwarting Iran’s capabilities and removing the threat of destruction to Israel.
Amid Israel's strike in Tehran, Israel Defence Force (IDF) has called up 'tens of thousands of soldiers', the IDF chief stated, adding that they are being called to prepare for what's next. Lt Gen Eyal Zamir said, “We have begun this operation because the time has come, we are at the point of no return. We cannot afford to wait for another time to operate; we have no other choice."