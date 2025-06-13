Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Reliance Jio widens lead over Vodafone Idea across key telecom circles

Reliance Jio widens lead over Vodafone Idea across key telecom circles

With over 43 million subscribers in Maharashtra alone, Reliance Jio outpaces Vodafone Idea by more than 24 million in the same circle, highlighting a stark subscriber gap in top markets

telecom, AI, telecom sector

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio has become the apparent wireless market leader in India’s populous and telecom-rich circles based on subscriber data as of 30 May 2025, released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and visualised by data analytics firm Thurro. The data show Jio commanding a significant lead in subscriber count over Vodafone Idea in every overlapping geography, with the gap often exceeding 20 million subscribers in a single state.
 
In Maharashtra, Jio’s subscriber base stood at 43.80 million, making it the largest circle for the company. In contrast, Vodafone Idea had only 19.28 million subscribers in the same state, a shortfall of 24.52 million. This represents one of the widest gaps between the two operators in any single geography.
   
Madhya Pradesh is another stronghold for Jio, with 41.37 million subscribers. Vodafone Idea's presence in the circle is not in the top six areas for the company, suggesting either a weak footprint or a dramatically lower subscriber base in the state. 
In Maharashtra, Jio's subscriber base stood at 43.80 million, making it the largest circle for the company. (Chart: Thurro)

In the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh (UP East), the two companies are equally strong, but Jio has a substantial edge, having 38.47 million subscribers compared to Vodafone Idea's 14.53 million—a differential of nearly 24 million. Vodafone Idea's presence in the western region of the state (UP West), with 13.32 million subscribers, is not mirrored by Jio in its top circles, suggesting a possible regional preference or strategic focus.
 
Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are also major centres for Jio, with 38.05 million and 29.47 million subscribers respectively. These circles are missing from Vodafone Idea's high-revenue list, meaning that Jio has been able to obtain a significant foothold in these populous, low-value markets. Conversely, Vodafone Idea has a greater presence in several southern markets in which Jio's dominance is less pronounced in this dataset. Tamil Nadu and Kerala contribute 13.12 million and 12.34 million subscribers respectively to Vodafone Idea’s base. These states do not appear among Jio’s top six, implying a more competitive landscape or diversified market share in the South.
 
Gujarat is the only circle where both operators appear to be closely matched in terms of geographic priority, although Jio again leads with 29.46 million subscribers versus Vodafone Idea’s 18.25 million—a difference of 11.21 million.
 

Growing subscriber divide between Jio and Vodafone

 
The data confirm that Reliance Jio has consolidated its lead in states with large populations and growing digital penetration. In all five overlapping circles—Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), and partially in UP (West)—Jio maintains a commanding lead. The gap ranges from 11 million to 24 million in each of these territories.
 
Telecom specialists indicate that this trend has emerged mainly due to Jio's constant capital investments to continue 5G rollout, bundled content offerings, and its ability to leverage low-cost pricing. With these investments, it took the lead position in the Indian telecom market in terms of rural subscriptions as well as urban subscriptions. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, still faces some capital infusion challenges, and delays in 4G network expansion are also a real problem. 
While Vodafone Idea maintains some strength in parts of southern India, it is underrepresented in high-growth Hindi heartland markets like Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. (Chart: Thurro)
 
While Vodafone Idea maintains some strength in parts of southern India, it is underrepresented in high-growth Hindi heartland markets like Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Jio’s presence in these states aligns with demographic and consumption trends that favour low-cost, high-volume data consumption.
 
The growing discrepancy in subscriber accounts could affect long-term issues in respect of market share, spectrum auctioning, and ultimate telecom consolidation. Analysts also see potential revenue market share discrepancies that could arise in reflection of the subscriber trends, seeing as Jio takes the lead in many states with heavy telecom consumption. For now, the data paint a clear picture: Reliance Jio is not just leading, it is leaping ahead.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

