Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ukraine PM Shmyhal warns of 'Third World War' if it loses against Russia

"Or, there will be many conflicts, many such kinds of wars, and in the end of the day, it could lead to the third world war," he added

Russian attack, Kyiv, ballistic missiles, Ukraine

Firefighters work at the site after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Around 30 cruise and ballistic missiles were shot down over Kyiv on Thursday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Prime minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that there will be a “Third World War” if Ukraine loses its conflict with Russia, as he urged the US Congress to pass a long-stalled foreign aid bill.

He further told BBC, “We need this money yesterday, not tomorrow, not today,” while addressing the issue of US security 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
 assistance.

“If we will not protect … Ukraine will fall,” he added. “So the global, the global system of security will be destroyed … and all the world will need to find … a new system of security.”

“Or, there will be many conflicts, many such kinds of wars, and in the end of the day, it could lead to the third world war,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said it attacked a large air base in Russian-occupied Crimea, highlighting its ability to strike the Kremlin’s military installations far beyond the front lines despite growing ammunition shortages. 

The strike, which took place early on Wednesday, targeted an airfield in Dzhankoi in northern Crimea, close to the narrow strip of
land that connects the annexed peninsula with Ukraine-controlled territory. The attack damaged four S-400 air defense missile
launchers, three radars and other equipment, Ukraine’s military intelligence said Thursday, without elaborating on the number of jets and personnel hit.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence called it a “successful operation” in comments to Radio Liberty.
Russia reports downing 5 military balloons Russian air defences downed what authorities described as five Ukrainian balloons overnight, the defense ministry in Moscow said Thursday, as the sides kept up long-range strikes that have featured heavily in what has largely become a war of attrition.

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials have provided details about the secretive balloons, which Moscow authorities and media have reported on the battlefield in recent weeks.
Topics : Vladimir Putin Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict World War 3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon