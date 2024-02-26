23-year-old Indian hired as 'security helper' in Russia killed in war zone

As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, Indian nationals fighting for the Russian side are in the spotlight. Days after news surfaced that several Indians were allegedly conned and transported to the frontlines to work as "army security helpers," now it has emerged that a 23-year-old man from Gujarat has been killed.

The man, identified as Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya, was reportedly killed in an airstrike by Ukraine on February 21 in the Donetsk region on the Russia-Ukraine border. A resident of Surat, Hemil was hired as a security helper by the Russian army and had been in Russia since December 2023.

The Ukrainian airstrike that killed Hemil

According to reports, a group of Indians was present on the battlefield when the Ukrainian army launched the airstrike. The others who managed to flee said that Hemil had died.

Hemil's coworker has been identified as Sameer Ahmad, a citizen of Gulbarga, Karnataka. The two were there on the field at the time of the attack, reported The Hindu.





READ: Putin aims to bring back lost colonies of USSR with Ukraine war: Estonia FM Ahmad said he was digging a trench and Hemil was practicing how to fire when they saw a drone hovering above. "Suddenly we heard some noise... Two other Indians, along with some Russian soldiers, hid in the trenches. The missile struck, and the earth shook. After some time, when we got out, I found Hemil dead," Ahmad told The Hindu.

The slain Indian was reportedly close to the Russian commander, and he was not made to do menial work, The Hindu report said.

The group that was attacked on February 21 included four Indians. Another Nepalese worker died, the report added.

The exact details of the occurrence remain unknown. However, BBC News reported that two missile attacks in occupied eastern Ukraine killed at least 60 Russian troops.

The Mangukiya family mourns

Hemil's father wanted him to return home, and an agent had written to the Indian consulate on behalf of his father.

The family was unaware of Hemil's death until two days later. Atul Mangukiya, the youth's uncle, told The Times of India (ToI), "On February 23, my brother Ashwinbhai received a call from Hemil's friend who was working with him."

The family was stunned by the news and refused to believe it. However, after double-checking, they found that it was true.

Hemil's father has now requested that the Indian government talk to Russian authorities to get the body of his son. "We don't even know where his body is, nor do we have any contact details of others to whom we can reach out. We are helpless," Ashwin told The Indian Express.

Hemil's journey from Surat to Russia

A few years ago, Hemil moved to the Velanja village in Surat's Kamrej taluka with his parents. He also has a 21-year-old brother.

Hemil did not continue his studies after Class 12 and instead started a small embroidery business with his cousins. He later came in contact with agents through a website who were offering jobs like "helpers and labourers" in Russia, reports The Indian Express.

According to his father, Hemil was offered the job of a helper with a monthly pay of Rs 200,000. He made his passport and then informed his family about it. On December 14, Hemil left for the war-torn country and kept in touch with his parents on a regular basis.

Hemil's father further said that the family allowed him to work abroad so that they would not have "financial constraints." "He also wanted to earn more money so that he would save it for his marriage and start his own business in Surat," his father said.

After working for a few days, Hemil was reportedly asked to sign a document in Russian and was later inducted into the war zone with a rifle. "He wanted to return and had spoken to his agents and senior officers in the Russian army, but nobody listened," Hemil's father told The Indian Express.

Indians fighting in Russia

Like Hemil, several other Indians have been working in Russia. Over the past year, at least 100 Indians were recruited by the Russian army at its recruitment centre in Moscow, The Hindu reported. While these are the statistics from Moscow, the actual figure could be higher.

According to an Indian-origin official working for the Russian Defence Ministry, recruits who join as "army security helpers" are made aware of the risks of the job. They are paid Rs 195,000 per month, with additional benefits of Rs 50,000. These recruits reportedly sign a contract for a minimum of one year and are not permitted to quit or exit before a month.

Several media reports also said that at least three Indians claimed they were duped and forced to fight alongside the Russians in the war. They were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Several workers claim that they have approached the Indian embassy in Moscow, seeking the government's help to return home.

Ahmad, who worked with Hemil, told The Hindu that the Indian embassy had not responded to their numerous requests for help.

Indian government's response

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday rejected reports claiming that Indians in the Russian army were seeking help for discharge, adding that "each and every case" was taken up with Russian authorities.

"We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge," the MEA said in a statement on Monday.

"Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities, and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. Several Indians have already been discharged as a result," the ministry said.

"We remain committed, as a matter of top priority, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army," it added.







The Indian government also acknowledged that some Indians have been deployed in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine and stated that the government is coordinating with its Russian counterpart to facilitate their release.