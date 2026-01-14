US Ambassador Sergio Gor presents credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday.
 
Gor, 38, was sworn in as the US Ambassador to India in mid-November last year. The US Senate confirmed his appointment in October last year.
 
Gor on Monday said that no country is as essential as India to the US, and asserted that both sides are actively engaged to firm up a trade deal.
 
Late on Tuesday evening, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It focussed on cooperation in areas of trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, and defence.
 
 
The Jaishankar-Rubio phone call came a day after Gor said there will be some contact between the two sides on the trade issue.

According to an American readout, Rubio and Jaishankar discussed ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations, exchanged perspectives on regional developments, reaffirming the United States’ and India’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
 
The US State Department said Rubio congratulated India on enacting the sustainable harnessing and advancement of nuclear energy for transforming India Bill. He expressed interest in capitalising on this “important development to enhance US-India civil nuclear cooperation and expand opportunities for American companies,” it said.
 
At the Rashtrpati Bhavan on Wednesday, other than Gor, Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, presented their credentials to Murmu.

