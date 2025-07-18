Friday, July 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US designation of The Resistance Front 'timely and important' step: MEA

US designation of The Resistance Front 'timely and important' step: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India remains committed to a "policy of zero tolerance" towards terrorism and will continue to work closely with its international partners

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

In a social media post, Jaishankar specially complimented US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for designating the LeT proxy | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar]

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday welcomed the US designating The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, a global terrorist outfit over the Pahalgam attack with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar describing it as a "strong affirmation" of India-US counter-terror cooperation.

New Delhi said the designation of TRF is a "timely and important" step and asserted that it has consistently emphasised the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

India's reaction came hours after the US State Department announced adding the TRF as a "designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)" and cited its claim taking responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India remains committed to a "policy of zero tolerance" towards terrorism and will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that terrorist organisations and their proxies are held accountable.

In a social media post, Jaishankar specially complimented US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for designating the LeT proxy.

Also Read

Pahalgam attack

US labels 'The Resistance Front' behind Pahalgam attack as terrorist group

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Liu Jianchao

SCO must take 'uncompromising' position on combating terrorism: Jaishankar

Omar Abdullah, Omar

CM Omar Abdullah says tourism bouncing back in J&K post Pahalgam attack

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

E-comm, online payment platforms being abused for terror financing: FATF

air india plane crash

Parl panel seeks answers on Air India crash, fare hike post-Pahalgam attack

"Appreciate @SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF—'a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy'—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack," he said.

The MEA said India welcomes the decision of the US State Department to designate TRF as an FTO and SDGT.

The TRF, a "proxy" of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation LeT, has been involved in numerous terror-related activities, including the heinous attack on civilians in Pahalgam for which it twice claimed responsibility, it said.

"India has consistently emphasised the need for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the dismantling of terror infrastructure," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the designation of TRF is a "timely and important step reflecting the deep cooperation between India and the United States on counter-terrorism".

"India remains committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that terrorist organisations and their proxies are held accountable," the statement added.

The US State Department also noted that TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

"This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT," it said.

"TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024."  The State Department said its actions demonstrate the Trump Administration's commitment to "protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack".

More From This Section

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India, France to collaborate on ₹61,000 cr deal for fighter engines

Aircraft, Tejas, Tejas Mk1A Aircraft

HAL receives first set of wings for Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A from L&T

The Agni-I missile was launched from Abdul Kalam Island. | X@defencealerts

India successfully conducts tests of Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Energy needs our priority, no double standards please: India to Nato

terrorism ak47 guns violence

IRRPL to finish AK-203 rifle delivery early, targets exports by 2030

Topics : Pahalgam attack Terrorsim terrorist groups US India relations Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon