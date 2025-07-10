Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / CM Omar Abdullah says tourism bouncing back in J&K post Pahalgam attack

CM Omar Abdullah says tourism bouncing back in J&K post Pahalgam attack

Speaking at a travel and tourism event here, Abdullah said there is hope for a new beginning in J&K with tourism "bouncing back" after the terror attack

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that there is an air of optimism about the revival of tourism in the Union Territory after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, mostly visitors, dead.

Speaking at a travel and tourism event here, Abdullah said there is hope for a new beginning in J&K with tourism "bouncing back" after the terror attack.

"2025 is not an easy year for us. The year can be divided into two parts - before and after the Pahalgam attack. We all see that tourism is bouncing back in J&K. There is a message of hope," Abdullah said.

 

People of West Bengal are with J&K, he said, adding that the relationship between the two regions transcends over time in the context of "trust and affection".

"West Bengal stood with J&K both politically and economically. We offer adventure and destination tourism. On the ground, there is an air of hope of a new beginning," the chief minister said.

Also Read

Banerjee, Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Comeback after Singur: Tata Chairman Chandrasekaran calls on Mamata

Employees of LIC during the 24-hour nationwide general strike against the central government's alleged anti-labour policies, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. | Photo: PTI

Trade union strike: Normal life remains unaffected; sporadic violence in WB

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal

Mamata seeks Niti Aayog's apology on misrepresented West Bengal map

Murshidabad violence, Kolkata police, BSF

Trade union strike: Daily life unaffected, sporadic violence in West Bengal

Niti Aayog report

Mamata slams NITI Aayog for map error showing Bihar as West Bengal

Abdullah assured that all necessary steps have been taken for the safety of tourists in J&K.

"I understand everyone's concern after the Pahalgam incident. But please be assured that all necessary steps have been taken. Please listen to the people who have returned from Pahalgam recently," he said.

The Amarnath yatra is also taking place, and there has also been a noticeable increase in the number of direct flights to J&K, Abdullah said.

"Tourism is bouncing back. I am here in the city (Kolkata) to boost that", he said. Tourists are allowed to go to Pahalgam now, he said.

"There are some places where we are conducting security audits. We are working to give tourists a safe and secure destination," Abdullah added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

No talks on leadership change: K'taka CM dismisses reshuffle speculation

Sanjay Gaikwad

My action spurred long-awaited response from govt on food safety: Gaikwad

Sanjay Raut

No need for tie-ups like INDIA or MVA for civic polls in Maharashtra: Raut

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

No other distribution channel as wide or deep as India Post: Scindia

Sagarika Ghose,Sagarika

Delhi court discharges TMC's Sagarika Ghose, 9 others in ECI protest case

Topics : West Bengal Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon