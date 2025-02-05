Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US plane carrying 205 deported Indians to land in Amritsar in afternoon

US plane carrying 205 deported Indians to land in Amritsar in afternoon

According to reports, the US military plane C-17 is carrying 205 illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab and neighbouring states

US military C-17 aircraft

US military C-17 aircraft | Image: X/@@DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India Amritsar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A US military aircraft carrying around 200 illegal Indian immigrants is likely to land at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport here on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the aircraft was expected to land in the morning. So far, details of those on the plane are not available.

According to reports, the US military plane C-17 is carrying 205 illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab and neighbouring states.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday that the state government would receive the immigrants and set up counters at the airport.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the US government's decision and said these individuals, who contributed to that country's economy, should have been granted permanent residency instead of being deported.

 

Also Read

Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu and Narendra Modi

Budget 2025: Maldives gets more aid from India, but what about Bangladesh?

India Canada

MEA rejects Canadian Commission's insinuations on interference in elections

India china

China flags handling differences, maintaining ties in talks with Misri

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-UAE ties to deepen as world navigates complicated phase: Jaishankar

President Droupadi Murmu with Indonesia PM Subianto and PM Narendra Modi

India, Indonesia to boost defence, trade ties, jointly counter terrorism

He said many Indians entered the US on work permits which later expired, making them illegal immigrants.

The minister said he plans to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar next week to discuss the concerns and interests of Punjabis living in the US.

Dhaliwal had also appealed to Punjabis not to travel abroad through illegal means, emphasising the importance of acquiring skills and education to access opportunities worldwide.

He encouraged people to research legal ways, acquire education and language skills before travelling abroad.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Many people from Punjab, who entered the US through "donkey routes" or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US, deport

US deports 205 Indian migrants amid Donald Trump's border crackdown

Gaza

Hamas officials say they've started talks on second phase of ceasefire

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

India expects cooperative approach from B'desh on cross-border crimes: Govt

The Indian Navy's second aircraft carrier, which happens to be the first one that is indigenously built, joined the Western Fleet in Karwar for joint exercises that include twin- carrier fighter operations.

India decides it will not operate a third aircraft carrier. Here is why

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Different standards applied to our neighbours in East and West: Jaishankar

Topics : External Affairs Ministry Ministry of External Affairs Illegal Indians in US Illegal immigrants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon