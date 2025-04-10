Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Fresh arrest warrant issued against Sheikh Hasina, daughter in graft case

Fresh arrest warrant issued against Sheikh Hasina, daughter in graft case

On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib accepted the charge sheet submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission

Sheikh Hasina

A Bangladeshi court on Thursday issued a new arrest warrant against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wajed Putul.

Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Bangladeshi court on Thursday issued a new arrest warrant against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wajed Putul and 17 others in a graft case, accusing them of procuring a residential plot through "fraudulent" means.

On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib accepted the charge sheet submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

As the accused were absconding, the court issued arrest warrants against them.

"Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammad Zakir Hossain Galib issued the warrant accepting the ACC charge sheet in the case, the statutory graft agency's prosecutor Mir Ahammed Salam told reporters.

He said the judge asked ACC to submit its investigation report on May 4 for hearing the charge involving the piece of leased out land by state-run Rajdhani Unyan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) in Purbachal area on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.

 

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina

Deposed Bangladesh PM Hasina warns strongly against bid to ban her party

Modi, Narendra Modi, Muhammad Yunus

PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus discuss minority safety and Hasina extradition

Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

High possibility of Yunus-Modi meet during Bimstec summit: B'desh official

Sheikh Hasina

Over 100K members of Awami League fled to India: Information advisor

Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi sends Eid greetings to Bangladesh interim govt chief Yunus

The ACC filed the case against the deposed premier on January 12, 2025, and the other co-accused, mostly government officials.

According to the charge sheet with malicious intent, Putul had illegally influenced her then-prime minister mother Hasina to get the plot and apply to her instead of RAJUK, violating the laws, rules, policies and legal procedures regarding the allocation of plots in the Purbachal New City Housing Project.

The ACC alleged Putul had done that despite the fact that she and her family members owned a house or flat or housing facility in an area under the jurisdiction of RAJUK in Dhaka city".

Putul is currently serving as the South East Asian regional director for the World Health Organisation (WHO) based in New Delhi since November 1, 2023.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal earlier issued two identical arrest warrants against Hasina, her political colleagues and senior civil and military officials on charges like a crime against humanity and enforced disappearance as they are being prosecuted there.

But Thursday's warrant came just a day after the ACC said it launched a new inquiry into the alleged wastage of Taka 4,000 crore by Hasina, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and a former official for Mujib Centenary celebrations.

The ACC alleged that the amount it quoted was spent by the national exchequer.

He said the investigation into the matter, however, was underway as it began in January this year. "Our team is currently collecting information from various organisations."  Bangladesh observed the yearlong celebration coinciding with the 100th birthday of Bangladesh's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 while Hasina's Awami League was in power.

Rehana did not hold any official position in the past regime while the third man to be investigated by ACC is Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, a former principal secretary to the government who served as the chief coordinator of the celebration after he retired from the government job.

ACC chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen earlier this week said there was no difference between the former premier and a typical corrupt individual and the process to bring back a corrupt fugitive is the same, whether it's Hasina or anyone else.

Hasina is also accused of numerous charges like mass murders and crimes against humanity, enforced disappearances while these cases were being filed with Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal.

The tribunal was formed originally to try hardened collaborators of Pakistan troops during Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War and several of them were tried there and were executed as well subsequently after exhausting the appeal process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Tahawwur Rana extradition: Who is he and what's his role in 26/11 attacks?

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Centre appoints Narender Mann to conduct 26/11 trial against Tahawwur Rana

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft sorties, 6 naval vessels near territory

Mumbai terror attack, 26/11 attack

Tahawwur Rana not in US BOP custody, extradition to India imminent

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Khalilur Rahman redesignated as National Security Advisor of Bangladesh

Topics : Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiGarena Free Fire CodeQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon