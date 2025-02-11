Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / We are more than happy to collaborate with India on IMEC project: Israel

We are more than happy to collaborate with India on IMEC project: Israel

An agreement was signed by India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US and some other G20 partners for the corridor

India Israel, India-Israel

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel on Tuesday expressed keenness to collaborate with India on the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and said a team is working on an element of the project.

Billed as a path-breaking initiative, the IMEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the US, and Europe to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East, and West.

The IMEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September 2023.

An agreement was signed by India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US and some other G20 partners for the corridor.

 

"We are more than happy to collaborate on IMEC which is actually connecting India and Asia to Europe via Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel," Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir M Barkat told reporters here.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal

Can look at 10x growth in India-Israel bilateral trade: Piyush Goyal

trade deficit

India, Israel to discuss ways to promote trade, investments in Feb 11 meet

India Israel, India-Israel

Israel's Minister Nir Barkat to lead business delegation to India on Feb 10

India israel staff talks

Staff Talks: India, Israel hold 13th round, focus on improving defence ties

India Israel, India-Israel

JP Singh appointed India's new ambassador to Israel amid West Asia crisis

He was addressing the media after co-chairing India-Israel CEO Forum meet with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Barkat is leading a big business delegation here.

"I am sure that this is something that makes a lot of sense to provide the connectivity... We have a team in Israel starting the work on the elements from... Haifa and planning it as part of the bigger value chain, the supply chain and concept... I think each country separately is now preparing its part. We certainly are. It creates huge opportunities internally in Israel," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

FCPA suspension may delay legal action against Adani Group in US: Experts

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

HAL order book to hit Rs 2.5 trn in FY26; exports remain a challenge: CMD

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

AI Summit adds another aspect to India-France strategic ties: Foreign secy

defence army

Two Army personnel including officer killed in IED blast near LoC in Jammu

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Evolving global security demands innovation, stronger ties: Rajnath Singh

Topics : India Israel ties israel G20 G20 nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon