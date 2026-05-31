New bad loan provision measures will tell banks apart under ECL regime
RBI's ECL regime will shift the focus from recognising bad loans to predicting them, making risk management a key differentiator for banks
Abhinav BansalSubhajit Basu
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 27 issued a Master Direction on Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provisioning, ending three decades of rule-based provisioning. Banks until now provisioned in fixed proportions after a loan went bad, depending on how long it remained unpaid. Henceforth, banks must provision before they incur a loss. That means forecasting future losses from loan health, economic stress scenarios and recovery assumptions. Earnings may get hit, as the regulator scrutinises both the analytics and the judgmental overlay every quarter.