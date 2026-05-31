Bond forwards replace FRAs for insurers; SDLs become preferred choice
Insurers are increasingly shifting to bond forwards linked to state development loans, attracted by higher yields and the RBI's new framework for managing interest-rate risk
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
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Attracted by higher returns and ample supply, insurance companies are increasingly shifting their activity to bond forwards, particularly in state development loans (SDLs), according to market participants. This follows the introduction of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) bond forward framework, which has prompted insurers to move away from bond forward rate agreements (FRAs).